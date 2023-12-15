NTPC seeks public nod for Sipat project expansion in Chhattisgarh

NTPC Limited is planning to add 800 megawatt (Mw) capacity to its Sipat Super Thermal Power Station in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur district.

The state-run Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board (CECB) on Monday conducted a public hearing for NTPC Sipat stage III (1 x 800 Mw Ultra Super Critical Technology Project) at the village. People from project-affected villages, local representatives, stakeholders, and officials gathered in large numbers and lodged their opinions on granting permission to augment the capacity of the project.

Pankaj Sharma, DGM (EMG), briefed about the features of the Stage-III. He said the project is based on Ultra Super Critical Technology, which consumes less coal than conventional units, making it environment-friendly.

Set up with an approximate project Cost of Rs 7,000 crore, the unit does not require any additional land or water allocation. The plant is receiving water from the Hasdeo River.

According to officials, the public talked about the NTPC Sipat’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities for the welfare of the people in the project-affected villages. They urged the management to increase the welfare budget for the development of people in the surrounding villages.

With the upcoming unit, the total capacity of NTPC Sipat Power Station will increase to 3,780 Mw. Currently, the station is generating 2,980 Mw through five units that were set up under Stages I & II. The Sipat plant of NTPC is the first thermal power station in the country built with advanced ultra-supercritical technology.

NTPC-Sipat is not only committed to the development of the country but also the state, the company officials said. The beneficiary states include Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

“NTPC is committed to upholding the highest standards of business excellence and social responsibility,” they said, adding that the successful culmination of the public hearing reaffirms the company’s commitment to power India’s growth responsibly.