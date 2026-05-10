NTPC to seek AEC approval for first 1,400 MW nuclear project soon

Power generator NTPC Ltd will soon seek approval of the Atomic Energy Commission (AEC) to set up a 1,400 megawatt (Mw) nuclear power plant based on the indigenous pressurised heavy water reactor (PHWR) technology.

Feasibility studies for the project have been completed and the company plans to acquire land once AEC approval is received, said a senior official. The site for the plant has not yet been disclosed.

“NTPC is planning to set up at least two units of 700 Mw each in 14 states, and the broad cost estimate works out to around ~20 crore per Mw,” he said.

He said the company may spend ₹28,000 crore to commission the project over six years through 2032. NTPC recently received approval from the Bihar government to locate a similar sized nuclear power plant in Banka district of the state. The official also said the water requirement for a nuclear plant is much more than that of a thermal power plant. A nuclear reactor requires 4.5–5 litres per unit of water against 3 litres for a thermal plant. Setting up a nuclear project involves a rigorous process and multiple approvals. A company planning to set up a plant applies to the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) for siting consent of a selected site along with a site evaluation report.

AERB reviews the feasibility of engineering solutions against external events, foundation stability and implementability of emergency measures. Nuclear site feasibility studies involve detailed assessments of land, water and infrastructure, which itself takes 1–2 years. NTPC is targeting 30 Gw of nuclear capacity by 2047, contributing significantly to India’s 100 Gw nuclear capacity by that year. In the Union Budget 2025-26, the government launched Nuclear Energy Mission focused on research and development of small modular reactors (SMRs). The government also allocated ₹20,000 crore for developing at least five indigenously designed and operational SMRs by 2033. Last month, India’s 500 Mw Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) in Tamil Nadu attained first criticality, the point at which a controlled nuclear fission chain reaction begins.