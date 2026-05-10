NTPC to seek AEC approval for first 1,400 MW nuclear project soon
State-run NTPC plans to set up two 700 MW PHWR units and may invest around Rs 28,000 crore in the project targeted for commissioning by 2032Nandini Keshari
State-run NTPC plans to set up two 700 MW PHWR units and may invest around Rs 28,000 crore in the project targeted for commissioning by 2032Nandini Keshari
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First Published: May 10 2026 | 6:41 PM IST