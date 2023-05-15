NuRe, Railtel tie up for passenger services app on revenue share basis

3i Infotech-led consortium NuRe Bharat Network and RailTel on Monday unveiled PIPOnet mobile app which aims to provide all services, including e-ticketing, travel, stay reservations, and entertainment apps, for railway passengers.

NuRe Bharat Network CEO Sax Krishna said that the app will become available on Android Play Store in the next two weeks.

"We have integrated Netflix, Uber, Ola with the app. Through PIPOnet, passengers will be able to book e-ticket, platform tickets, porters, stay, food and many other things. It will have space for advertisers who want to reach out to passengers. The scope is huge. We expect to generate revenue of Rs 1,000 crore in the next five years," Krishna said.

He said that PIPOnet will allow the advertisers to connect deeply with the people of Bharat across Tier 1,2,3 and 4 towns of India.

Nure Bharat Network will share 40 per cent of the revenue earned from the services or minimum of Rs 14 crore per year with RailTel, RailTel Corporation, Director, Project, Operations and Maintenance, Manoj Tandon said.

"Around 1.7 million people daily log into our wifi network. Our estimate shows that around 1 lakh villages fall within 5 kilometre of Indian Railways radius. With innovative digital technology, our partners can attract a large number of advertisers. They can take several other initiatives on the platform," RailTel, Chairman and Managing Director, Sanjai Kumar said.

RailTel Corporation, Director for Project, Operations and Maintenance, Manoj Tandon said that RailTel has entered into exclusive partnership with NuRe Bharat Network, which is a joint venture consortium between 3i Infotech, FISST and Yellow inc, for a period of five years.