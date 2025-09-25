Home / Companies / News / Nuvama, C&W-backed fund buys ₹2,550-cr Chennai office campus from Keppel

Nuvama, C&W-backed fund buys ₹2,550-cr Chennai office campus from Keppel

Nuvama and Cushman & Wakefield Management Pvt Ltd (NCW) is a 50:50 joint venture between Nuvama Asset Management and global real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield

Nuvama, Nuvama group
"This second acquisition under PRIME is a strong validation of our strategy and execution. With this, we are reinforcing our commitment to building a portfolio that reflects the evolving priorities of global occupiers: sustainability, agility, and institutional-grade quality," Gaurav Puri, Chief Investment Officer of NCW, said. (Photo: ANI)
Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 5:25 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nuvama and Cushman & Wakefield-backed realty fund has acquired an office campus, spread over 24 lakh sq ft area, in Chennai from Singapore-based Keppel group for Rs 2,550 crore. 
Nuvama and Cushman & Wakefield Management Pvt Ltd (NCW) is a 50:50 joint venture between Nuvama Asset Management and global real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield. 
According to a statement on Thursday, NCW's flagship fund 'Prime Offices Fund' (PRIME) has acquired a 2.4 million (24 lakh) sq ft office campus located in Porur, Chennai. 
"The asset was acquired through a 100 per cent buyout from Keppel's real estate division, at a transaction value of approximately Rs 2,550 crore," it added. 
PRIME marked its first close in 2025. The fund targets investments in prime commercial office assets across key high-growth micro-markets in India. 
"This second acquisition under PRIME is a strong validation of our strategy and execution. With this, we are reinforcing our commitment to building a portfolio that reflects the evolving priorities of global occupiers: sustainability, agility, and institutional-grade quality," Gaurav Puri, Chief Investment Officer of NCW, said.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IndoSpace to invest $57 mn to develop 66-acre logistics park in Bhiwandi

Zomato-Air India tie up: Users can now get Maharaja Points, free air ticket

CapitaLand India Trust unlocks ₹1,103 cr via divestment of IT park assets

Logistics to be top revenue vertical of Balmer Lawrie by 2030: CMD

Reliance Consumer inks ₹40k cr MoU with Centre for pan India food plants

Topics :Company NewsChennaiSingapore

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 5:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story