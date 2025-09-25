Home / Companies / News / Zomato-Air India tie up: Users can now get Maharaja Points, free air ticket

Zomato-Air India tie up: Users can now get Maharaja Points, free air ticket

The partnership connects Air India's Maharaja Club loyalty programme with Zomato's food delivery system, giving users a way to earn travel rewards on food delivery transactions above ₹499 on Zomato

air india, zomato

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 2:32 PM IST
Indian carrier Air India announced on Thursday that it has partnered with Zomato to offer unique benefits that combine travel perks with food rewards. The partnership connects Air India’s Maharaja Club loyalty programme with Zomato’s food delivery system, giving users a way to earn travel rewards on every food delivery transaction above ₹499 on Zomato.
 
Sunil Suresh, head of marketing, loyalty & e-commerce at Air India, said, “...This partnership is in line with our continuing efforts to strengthen the value proposition of Maharaja club and our vision of building it into one of the most rewarding loyalty programmes across industries.”  

Air India-Zomato Partnership: Key benefits for users

 
• Earn Maharaja points on Zomato orders: Customers will receive 2 per cent Maharaja Points on all food delivery transactions above ₹499 on the Zomato app
 
• Welcome bonus for new members: New users who join the Maharaja Club through Zomato and complete their first Air India flight will get a bonus of 2,000 Maharaja Points, which can be redeemed for future travel.
 
• Daily complimentary ticket voucher: Each day, one lucky member has a chance to win a one-way economy class ticket voucher, valid for six months.
 
Rahul Gupta, Vice-President at Zomato, said: "We’re always looking for ways to make Zomato more useful in our customers’ lives. With this partnership, customers can earn Air India Maharaja points when they order food on Zomato. It’s a simple idea that makes our product more rewarding and will now take you places - literally.”

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 2:22 PM IST

