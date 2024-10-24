Tech wrap Oct 24: Nvidia CEO India visit, Sony LinkBuds Open launch, more

On Thursday, Nvidia, the chip giant, expanded its partnerships with major Indian companies such as Reliance Industries and introduced a lightweight artificial intelligence (AI) model specifically for the Hindi language, aiming to tap into a growing market.

On October 24, Sony unveiled the WF-L910 (LinkBuds Open) in India. These wireless earbuds feature a distinctive open ring design and a lightweight, compact form tailored for a secure fit for different ear sizes. Sony claims that the evolved geometric shape ensures comfort, and the earbuds also come with an IPX4 water-resistance rating.

Apple has launched the first developer beta of iOS 18.2, which includes the second set of Apple Intelligence tools for developers to test ahead of the public beta and general release. This update introduces features for image generation, including Genmoji and Image Playground, along with enhanced Writing Tools that feature a "Describe your change" text field. It also enables Visual Intelligence through Camera Control on the iPhone 16 series.

More From This Section

Indian smart wearable brand Noise has introduced the NoiseFit Diva 2, a smartwatch specifically designed for women's wellness. It includes features such as improved female cycle tracking, advanced cycle analysis, phase-specific tips, and a detailed cycle calendar. The NoiseFit Diva 2 also offers 100 sports modes and more than 100 customizable watch faces, along with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

OnePlus has launched festive promotions for smartphones and ecosystem products, which will be available until November 5, 2024. Customers can take advantage of these deals through the OnePlus online store, OnePlus Experience Stores, and e-commerce platforms like Amazon, as well as through offline partners such as Reliance Digital, Bajaj Electronics, Croma, and Vijay Sales.

Apple is expected to launch its M4 chipset-powered MacBook Pro, iMac, and Mac mini soon, with the MacBook Air anticipated to receive the M4 upgrade early next year. A Bloomberg report suggests that the MacBook Air featuring M4 chips is set to debut in early 2025.

Garmin has launched the Fenix 8 Series in India, its next-generation line of premium multisport GPS smartwatches tailored for athletes and adventure enthusiasts. This series offers advanced training modules and tracking features. Additionally, Garmin has introduced a personalized app designed for coaches and athletes.

Samsung has rolled out a medication tracking feature to its Samsung Health app for Android. This new addition complements the range of advanced health offerings, which includes sleep management, mindfulness programmes, and irregular heart rhythm notifications provided through its Health app.

Nvidia Corp.'s Jensen Huang is establishing partnerships with India's largest firms, including Reliance Industries Ltd. and Infosys Ltd., underscoring the importance of the world's most populous nation for the AI pioneer’s future.

On Thursday, Jensen Huang, the founder and CEO of Nvidia, stated that India, highly valued by the global computing industry, is expected to witness a 20-fold increase in computing capacity in 2024 and will soon begin exporting significant AI solutions.

A report published on Thursday highlighted that the rapidly growing Indian online gaming sector is facing a serious threat from money laundering, stressing the need for urgent measures to ensure its continued success and protect the country’s robust digital economy.