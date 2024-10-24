Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Tech News / Nvidia AI summit: Experts stress need for sovereign AI systems, strategies

Nvidia AI summit: Experts stress need for sovereign AI systems, strategies

Pramod Varma, chief architect of Aadhaar and UPI, echoed the importance of viewing data as an economic asset

AI, Artificial Intelligence
Artificial intelligence (Photo: Reuetrs)
Jaden Mathew Paul Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 7:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India should prioritise developing sovereign artificial intelligence (AI) systems and strategies to ensure national control over critical AI technologies and data, according to key industry and government leaders at the Nvidia AI summit held in Mumbai.
 
“Sovereignty is a lot of different things, but it is all about the domestic production of AI, the ability of a nation to have AI independence," said Shilpa Kolhatkar, global head of AI Nations business development, Nvidia.
 
The push for sovereign AI comes as countries globally face mounting challenges around data governance and the rapid evolution of AI technologies. Kolhatkar stressed the need for collaboration between industry, government, and academia to achieve this.
 
"Considering the geopolitical situation, gradually people are talking about data localisation, data sovereignty, and they are talking about cloud sovereignty. Not only is data localised in India, but they are talking about the machinery of data, which is cloud. Is it in our control? Is it truly following the laws of the land?" said Sunil Gupta, co-founder and CEO, Yotta Data Services.
 
Pramod Varma, chief architect of Aadhaar and UPI, echoed the importance of viewing data as an economic asset. "We are generating our digital footprints faster than ever, but the question is, does this data get locked in? Do they become oil to extract, or do they become soil to build life?"
 
The conversation also touched on AI’s integration into India’s digital infrastructure.

More From This Section

Now, you can manage your medication list and schedule on Samsung Health app

Apple's MacBook Air refresh with M4 chipset coming early next year: Report

OnePlus announces festive offers on phones, tablets, and more: Check deals

Nvidia launches Hindi-language AI model in India as CEO Huang visits

iOS 18.2 developer beta: Apple tests more AI features, ChatGPT integration

 
"Within UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India), we have been silently having an AI revolution to enable indigenous implementation of LLMs (Large Language Models) as well as AI models to apply for biometric duplication and detection,” said Tanusree Barma, deputy director general, UIDAI, underscoring the role of AI in the nation's digital identity system.
 
Sharmishtha Dasgupta, deputy director general of the National Informatics Centre, stated that AI is transforming India’s e-governance landscape and reaching underserved communities. AI-powered bilingual support systems have simplified access to government schemes like PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, she said. Dasgupta mentioned that AI systems now handle "5 to 7 lakh queries every month, 24 by 7," helping millions of Indians access critical services.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

AI compute capabilities to be available by June 2025: MeitY additional secy

Nvidia CEO urges India to prioritise AI manufacturing over chip production

Tech wrap Oct 24: Nvidia CEO India visit, Sony LinkBuds Open launch, more

Ola Electric launches Digital Twin platform powered by Nvidia Omniverse

India to see 20 times growth in computing capacity in 2024: Nvidia CEO

Topics :Artificial intelligenceNvidiaAI systems

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 7:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story