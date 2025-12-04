Home / Companies / News / Cristal Azul targets 150,000 cases and ₹150 crore India revenue by 2026

New York-born, Mexico-produced tequila Cristal Azul is targeting 1.5 lakh cases and Rs 150 crore in revenue in its first two years in India, betting on premium spirits growth

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 12:39 AM IST
New York-born and Mexico-produced tequila brand Cristal Azul plans to sell about 150,000 cases by 2026. The brand expects to achieve Rs 150 crore in revenue in the first two years and is optimistic about long-term growth as tequila gains a larger share in India’s fast-growing premium spirits segment following its recent debut in India, the company told Business Standard.
 
Where has Cristal Azul launched in India and what is the rollout plan?
 
Cristal Azul, which made its India debut at ProWine 2025 in November, has already launched in Maharashtra, Goa and West Bengal, with Gujarat, Karnataka, Telangana, Rajasthan and northern markets next in line. The company expects pan-India availability by end-2025 and full state-level presence by 2026. It also plans to enter India’s duty-free markets across major airports.
 
What opportunity does Cristal Azul see in India’s premium alcoholic beverages segment?
 
Co-founder Aman Swetta said Cristal Azul aims to tap into India’s premium alcoholic beverages segment, which is growing at 8-12 per cent annually. “We see tremendous potential in India because the options for high-quality tequila are limited. This is the right time to introduce a premium yet reasonably priced product,” he added.
 
What price range is Cristal Azul targeting in India, and how does it compare?
 
The brand is targeting both premium and mass premium segments, with prices expected to range between Rs 6,000 and Rs 10,000, depending on the state. “Many existing high-quality tequilas are priced at Rs 40,000-60,000 per bottle in India, making them unaffordable for most consumers. Our goal is to offer award-winning tequila at accessible prices,” Swetta said.
 
What is Cristal Azul’s product and investment plan for India?
 
Over the next five years, Cristal Azul plans systematic expansion in India and intends to launch a few new products annually. While specifics remain confidential, the co-founder indicated that a strong product roadmap is already in place.
 
Cristal Azul has invested aggressively in India, with an estimated Rs 50-100 crore earmarked for brand expansion and marketing going forward.
 
Why do Cristal Azul’s founders think tequila demand is rising? 
“Tequila has overtaken whisky and even vodka in terms of consumption in the US in recent years. The shift is multi-generational and driven by taste, purity and lower calories,” said co-founder Gary Taneja. He added that consumers worldwide, including in India, are moving from heavy brown spirits to refined sipping tequilas because 100 per cent agave compositions are light on the palate and body.
   

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 12:39 AM IST

