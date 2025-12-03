Home / Companies / News / Upgrad narrows loss for FY25 to ₹273 crore, revenue rises over 5%

Upgrad narrows loss for FY25 to ₹273 crore, revenue rises over 5%

The revenue from operations of Upgrad increased by 5.5 per cent to Rs 1,569.3 crore during the reported fiscal from Rs 1,487.62 crore a year ago

cash, funds, investment, growth, profit, loss, money, bonds, liquidity, currency
Representative Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 11:06 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Edtech firm Upgrad has reported a narrowing of loss to Rs 273.35 crore in the financial year ended March 31, 2025, according to a regulatory filing shared by market intelligence Tofler.

The edtech firm had posted a loss of Rs 559.5 crore in the same period a year ago.

When contacted, Upgrad said, "The profit before tax is a loss of Rs 273.75 crore, and adding back depreciation, interest, and other income, we have an EBITDA positive of Rs 15 crore."  The revenue from operations of Upgrad increased by 5.5 per cent to Rs 1,569.3 crore during the reported fiscal from Rs 1,487.62 crore a year ago.

On a standalone basis, Upgrad loss narrowed to Rs 333.25 crore while its revenue from operations grew 5.5 per cent to Rs 1,074.54 crore in FY'25 from Rs 1,018 crore in FY'24.

The standalone total income of Upgrad increased by 4.4 per cent to Rs 1,119.62 crore from Rs 1,071.59 crore in FY'24.

"Upgrad Education Private Limited operates as an online higher education company, reported its revenues for the financial year 2024-25 as Rs 1,120 crore, a 4 per cent jump since the last financial year. The company further reported a net loss of Rs 333 crore during the same fiscal. This is a 30 per cent decrease from the last financial year. The company's total expenses for the fiscal were reported as Rs 1,424 crore," Tofler said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Birla Estates partners Sikka Group to co-develop ₹1,600 cr Noida project

RBI approves Vikram Sahu as CEO of Bank of America in India: Internal memo

Premium

Modi Illva targets ₹4,000 crore sales in 5 years; to import Illva brands

Premium

Won't require more tech-related headcount: Pine Labs' B Amrish Rau

Premium

Ducati brings its watch collection to India with Titan, prices from ₹16K

Topics :EdTechAdjusted gross revenue

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 11:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story