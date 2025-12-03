Upgrad narrows loss for FY25 to ₹273 crore, revenue rises over 5%

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Edtech firm Upgrad has reported a narrowing of loss to Rs 273.35 crore in the financial year ended March 31, 2025, according to a regulatory filing shared by market intelligence Tofler.

The edtech firm had posted a loss of Rs 559.5 crore in the same period a year ago.

When contacted, Upgrad said, "The profit before tax is a loss of Rs 273.75 crore, and adding back depreciation, interest, and other income, we have an EBITDA positive of Rs 15 crore." The revenue from operations of Upgrad increased by 5.5 per cent to Rs 1,569.3 crore during the reported fiscal from Rs 1,487.62 crore a year ago.