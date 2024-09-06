Nykaa appoints Sukhleen Aneja as business head to drive Kay Beauty

Nykaa on Friday announced the appointment of Sukhleen Aneja as Senior Vice President and Business Head for Kay Beauty.

Kay Beauty is Nykaa's celebrity beauty brand launched in partnership with Katrina Kaif.

Announcing Aneja's appointment, Nykaa, in a release, said her role will focus on propelling growth for Kay Beauty in international markets on the back of a successful launch in India.

"Sukhleen will also hold responsibility for Nyveda, a brand based on the science of Ayurveda with a universal appeal in India and abroad, as well as provide strategic directions for a few of the young brands in wellness and personal care," the release added.