Josler Energy, IGL, Heath Consultants join hands for safe, green gas infra

Josler Energy will provide technical support, field expertise, and training to IGL's employees, empowering them to utilize the latest technologies and best practices in gas leak detection

Oil and gas Ship shipping trade
Representational Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 5:54 PM IST
Oil exploration and production player Josler Energy on Monday announced its collaboration with Heath Consultants, Inc and Indraprastha Gas Ltd under the US-India Low Emissions Gas Task Force (LEGT).

As per the collaboration, advanced gas leak detection technologies will be introduced into IGL's gas distribution network that spans Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The MoU, signed between IGL and Heath Consultants at GASTECH 2024, Houston, is a significant step towards reducing methane emissions and bolstering public safety across IGL's network, a company statement said.

Josler Energy will provide technical support, field expertise, and training to IGL's employees, empowering them to utilize the latest technologies and best practices in gas leak detection.

Since 2019, Josler Energy has surveyed over 20,000 kilometers of underground pipelines, preventing dangerous leaks that threaten public safety, the environment, and financial resources.

"Partnering with Heath Consultants, a global leader with over 90 years of expertise, enhances our mission to make India's natural gas infrastructure safer, more efficient, and environmentally sustainable," Josler Energy CMD Sudhanshu Mehta stated.

The collaboration is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve operational efficiency, and ensure the loterm resilience of India's natural gas infrastructure.

This partnership aligns with the Indian government's vision for a cleaner, greener future, as emphasized by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his ongoing efforts to reduce the country's carbon footprint.


Topics :IGLoil and gas sectorGreen Infrastructuregreen powerenergy sector

First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 5:54 PM IST

