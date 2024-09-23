Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Tata Power-DDL receives patent for transformer life-enhancing device

Tata Power-DDL receives patent for transformer life-enhancing device

The patented technology is also expected to reduce the maintenance man-days for replacement of Silica gel in a transformer's breather to protect it from moisture damage, the statement said

Tata
Tata (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 5:46 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd on Monday said it has received a patent for self-regenerating transformer breather for 20 years.

The 'Self-Regenerating Breather' is a device protecting a transformer from moisture ingress and thus, increases the longevity of electric transformers, the company said in a statement.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to the statement, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (Tata Power-DDL), a leading power utility supplying electricity to over 2 million customers in North Delhi, has been granted the patent for its unique self-regenerating transformer breather for a term of 20 years.

The patented technology is also expected to reduce the maintenance man-days for replacement of Silica gel in a transformer's breather to protect it from moisture damage, the statement said.

With the new technology, Silica gel will be required to be checked or replaced only during the transformer maintenance schedule, which is generally once in two years. In contrast, in the conventional design, Silica gel needs to be replaced 4-6 times before a maintenance schedule of 2 years, it said.

Tata Power DDL's Engineering team developed and successfully tested the 'self-regenerating breather' in December 2015, it said.

More From This Section

Premium

Samsung's Sriperumbudur strike may impact India's manufacturing: GTRI

Aiims Darbhanga to be built by NBCC arm; Centre awards Rs 1,261 cr contract

Fintech firm BharatPe to offer food ordering with latest ONDC integration

Reliance Power board meeting on Sept 23; firm to consider fund raise

SpiceJet raises Rs 3,000 cr through QIP, to receive additional Rs 736 cr

The pilot installation of 20 breathers was done in 2016-17, which showed remarkable results. The company filed for a patent of 'self-regenerating breather' technology in 2016.

The moisture in the air can cause outages and shorten the life of a transformer. The new technology utilises waste heat from the top plate of the transformer to minimise moisture content in the air inlet to the distribution transformer (DT) Breather.

Tata Power-DDL Chief Executive Officer Gajanan S Kale said in the statement, "This patent is yet another example of our tech edge, which will make our power supply infra ready for difficult weather conditions.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Air India hired 9,000 employees in two years to meet needs: Airline chief

Analog Devices, Tata Group sign pact to make semiconductors in India

Premium

FY24 dividend income: Promoters and top business families beat govt

Premium

Trent likely to replace Bajaj Finserv in Sensex rejig in December

Tata group preparing for the future, says Chairman N Chandrasekaran

Topics :Tata groupTata PowerTata projectsPatent

First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 5:46 PM IST

Explore News