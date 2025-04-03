Ola Electric commences hyper delivery with same-day vehicle registration

Ola Electric on Thursday said it has commenced an initiative for same-day registration and delivery of vehicles.

Pilot of #HyperDelivery has started in Bangalore, and would gradually be scaled up across India during this quarter in a phased manner, the Bengaluru-based firm said in a statement.

Customers can now complete their purchase online or at an Ola Electric Store and ride home on their fully registered vehicles in just hours, it added.

"We have significantly cut the processing time of registering the vehicles through AI-led automation and by moving the registration process completely in-house.

"With this we are ensuring a much smoother purchase experience for our customers, eliminating tedious purchase processes and longer delivery timelines," an Ola Electric spokesperson said.