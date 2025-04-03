Home / Companies / News / Solex Energy FY25 revenue rises 80% to Rs 665 cr in FY25, aims expansion

Solex Energy FY25 revenue rises 80% to Rs 665 cr in FY25, aims expansion

Solex Energy on Thursday reported a revenue of Rs 665 crore for FY25, marking an increase of over 80 per cent over the preceding fiscal.

renewable energy
It has reported a revenue of 665 crore, which is 80 per cent higher year-on-year (y-o-y), the company said. | File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 4:47 PM IST
Solex Energy on Thursday reported a revenue of Rs 665 crore for FY25, marking an increase of over 80 per cent over the preceding fiscal.

The company had garnered a revenue of Rs 368 crore in the 2023-24 financial year, it said in a statement.

Approximately 22 per cent of the company's revenue comes from the EPC business, while the remaining portion is generated from the module business, the company said.

It has reported a revenue of 665 crore, which is 80 per cent higher year-on-year (y-o-y), the company said.

The company's Chairman & Managing Director (CMD) Chetan Shah said, "As we approach our 30th year in the industry, we remain dedicated to accelerating India's clean energy transition and expanding our global footprint."  The company is bullish on the growing renewable energy market in India and has already announced a multi-crore investment plan under its vision 2030 strategy, he said.

Gujarat-based Solex Energy has plans to increase its module manufacturing capacity from 1.5 GW to 15 GW, which will cost around Rs 8,000 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

