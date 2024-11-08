Ola Electric Q2 results: Loss narrows to Rs 495 crore as sales jump

Ola Electric, India's top e-scooter maker by market share, reported a narrower second-quarter loss on Friday, helped by a jump in sales.

The Bengaluru-based company said its consolidated loss narrowed to Rs 495 crore ($58.7 million) in the July-September quarter from Rs 524 crore a year earlier.

Ola Electric, which went public in August, said its revenue jumped 39.1% to Rs 1,214 crore.

The company delivered 98,619 two-wheelers during the quarter, 73.6% more than a year earlier.

"Premium portfolio continues to be a major contributor in revenue," the company said in a statement.

Expenses grew by 21.8%, with raw material costs ”the company's largest expense” rising by 46.7%. Raw material costs fell 18.2% sequentially.

Ola Electric will begin deliveries of its electric motorcycles launched earlier this year by March 2025, it said.

Its shares have fallen 5.5% since listing on Aug. 9.