House of Abhinandan Lodha buys over 352 acres in key cities for Rs 3,000 cr

The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) announced acquisitions of land parcels with an estimated revenue potential of $1 billion and an investment of Rs 3,000 crore.

According to the company statement, it acquired over 352 acres, or 15,333,120 square feet, of land across Amritsar, Vrindavan, Varanasi, Shimla, Nagpur, and Khopoli near Mumbai.

Abhinandan Lodha is the younger son of billionaire Mangal Prabhat Lodha, founder of the Mumbai-based Lodha Group of companies. Abhishek Lodha, the elder son of the founder, runs BSE-listed Macrotech Developers, while Abhinandan Lodha is carving a separate plotted land development business.

Further, the acquisitions are said to be part of the company’s national expansion plans as it also announced the opening of its new office in DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon.

Abhinandan Lodha, chairman, The House of Abhinandan Lodha, said, "The opening of our new Gurgaon office marks a pivotal moment in our mission to reshape land ownership in India. This expansion isn’t just about scaling operations—it’s about driving a paradigm shift in how Indians perceive land as an investment. We see land as more than a commodity; it’s a catalyst for long-term growth and community empowerment. With over Rs 1,000 crore invested in strategic acquisitions across key growth markets, we are not only unlocking premium land for investors but also transforming these regions into thriving destinations. Our vision is to make Grade-A land ownership accessible, secure, and a cornerstone of wealth creation for generations to come.”

Since its inception less than four years ago, HoABL has delivered over 150 acres of new-generation plotted land, well within the promised timelines, and has another 700 acres under development across six locations: Anjarle, Dapoli, Neral, and Alibaug in Maharashtra, as well as Goa and Ayodhya.

According to the company statement, it invested Rs 3,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh, including Rs 1,200 crore in Ayodhya alone. Over the past two years, the company has acquired 75 acres from 1,400 farmers, providing long-term benefits for the local community.