Ola Electric to start meeting investors for IPO next week in Singapore



The sources said Ola, which makes electric scoot­ers and is backed by investors such as SoftBank and Tem­asek, is looking to raise between $600 million and $1 billion in its IPO, which is planned for late 2023.

Ola’s founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal will travel to Singapore, United States, and United Kingdom over the next two weeks, said the two sources, who declined to be named.

With the IPO still some way off, Ola is embarking on investor meetings earlier than usual to explain the business potential of India’s nascent EV market.