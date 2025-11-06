ONE Group secures additional land in Mohali, eyes ₹600 crore in revenue

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 7:53 PM IST
Delhi-NCR-based realty firm ONE Group Developers on Thursday announced that it has secured a supplementary agreement for an additional 4.38-acre land parcel for its approved 150-acre housing project in Mohali’s Sector 98.
What is the scale and revenue potential of the new land addition?
“The additional area offers 10 lakh square feet of built-up development potential, with a revenue potential of Rs 600 crore,” the developer said in a statement.
The supplementary approval strengthens the master development plan of the ONE City Hamlet project and consolidates the group’s land holdings in one of Mohali’s prime locations.
How will the new land shape ONE Group’s expansion plans?
“The expanded footprint enables the group to launch new phases and future developments under its mega project framework, with three projects already in the pipeline for the coming year,” ONE Group said.
Udit Jain, director at ONE Group, said the land addition reflects the firm’s strategic intent to build luxurious and scalable developments aligned with the region’s rapid urban evolution.
How does this fit into ONE Group’s broader investment plans in Mohali?
This development follows ONE Group’s earlier announcement of a Rs 1,200-crore investment in residential and commercial projects over the next two years in Mohali.
Jain had previously said that Mohali is fast emerging as a preferred destination for both residential buyers and investors. “With a sizable land bank across the city’s most strategic sectors, we are poised to introduce a new era of thoughtfully planned developments that will combine lifestyle, convenience, and value,” he said in April this year.
What are ONE Group’s existing projects and presence?
The realty firm already has several established projects in Mohali, including ONE Rise in Sector 99 and ONE City Hub in Sector 98. Operating across six north Indian states, ONE Group currently has 18 projects in its portfolio—14 completed and four under construction—including 10 residential and eight commercial developments.