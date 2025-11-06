Home / Companies / News / ONE Group secures additional land in Mohali, eyes ₹600 crore in revenue

ONE Group secures additional land in Mohali, eyes ₹600 crore in revenue

ONE Group Developers has received approval for an additional 4.38-acre land parcel in its 150-acre Mohali project, boosting total development potential and future revenue prospects

ONE Group Developers
premium
This development follows ONE Group’s earlier announcement of a Rs 1,200-crore investment in residential and commercial projects over the next two years in Mohali. (Photo: Company Website)
Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 7:53 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Delhi-NCR-based realty firm ONE Group Developers on Thursday announced that it has secured a supplementary agreement for an additional 4.38-acre land parcel for its approved 150-acre housing project in Mohali’s Sector 98.
 
What is the scale and revenue potential of the new land addition?
 
“The additional area offers 10 lakh square feet of built-up development potential, with a revenue potential of Rs 600 crore,” the developer said in a statement.
 
The supplementary approval strengthens the master development plan of the ONE City Hamlet project and consolidates the group’s land holdings in one of Mohali’s prime locations.
 
How will the new land shape ONE Group’s expansion plans?
 
“The expanded footprint enables the group to launch new phases and future developments under its mega project framework, with three projects already in the pipeline for the coming year,” ONE Group said.
 
Udit Jain, director at ONE Group, said the land addition reflects the firm’s strategic intent to build luxurious and scalable developments aligned with the region’s rapid urban evolution.
 
How does this fit into ONE Group’s broader investment plans in Mohali?
 
This development follows ONE Group’s earlier announcement of a Rs 1,200-crore investment in residential and commercial projects over the next two years in Mohali.
 
Jain had previously said that Mohali is fast emerging as a preferred destination for both residential buyers and investors. “With a sizable land bank across the city’s most strategic sectors, we are poised to introduce a new era of thoughtfully planned developments that will combine lifestyle, convenience, and value,” he said in April this year.
 
What are ONE Group’s existing projects and presence?
 
The realty firm already has several established projects in Mohali, including ONE Rise in Sector 99 and ONE City Hub in Sector 98. Operating across six north Indian states, ONE Group currently has 18 projects in its portfolio—14 completed and four under construction—including 10 residential and eight commercial developments.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Godrej Properties' Q2 profit grows 21% on strong bookings, sales momentum

AM/NS India EBITDA up 34% in September quarter on higher shipments

Zydus PAT up 38% on strong India, US growth; board okays ₹5K cr fundraise

Premium

Allied Blenders plans double-digit growth, higher margins by FY27

Cupid to earn up to ₹115 crore annually from South Africa procurement deal

Topics :Real estate developersReal Estate housing projects

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 7:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story