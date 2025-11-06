ONE Group secures additional land in Mohali, eyes ₹600 crore in revenue

Delhi-NCR-based realty firm ONE Group Developers on Thursday announced that it has secured a supplementary agreement for an additional 4.38-acre land parcel for its approved 150-acre housing project in Mohali’s Sector 98.

What is the scale and revenue potential of the new land addition?

“The additional area offers 10 lakh square feet of built-up development potential, with a revenue potential of Rs 600 crore,” the developer said in a statement.

The supplementary approval strengthens the master development plan of the ONE City Hamlet project and consolidates the group’s land holdings in one of Mohali’s prime locations.

How will the new land shape ONE Group’s expansion plans?

“The expanded footprint enables the group to launch new phases and future developments under its mega project framework, with three projects already in the pipeline for the coming year,” ONE Group said. Udit Jain, director at ONE Group, said the land addition reflects the firm’s strategic intent to build luxurious and scalable developments aligned with the region’s rapid urban evolution. How does this fit into ONE Group’s broader investment plans in Mohali? This development follows ONE Group’s earlier announcement of a Rs 1,200-crore investment in residential and commercial projects over the next two years in Mohali.