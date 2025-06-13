Home / Companies / News / ONGC battles uncontrolled gas leak at Assam well, probe underway

ONGC battles uncontrolled gas leak at Assam well, probe underway

"Efforts are underway to control the continuous gush of gas from the RDS#147A near Bhotiapar in the Rudrasagar field, located in the Sivasagar District," the company said in a statement

ONGC, ONGC logo
On June 13, around 11:45 AM, during servicing operations at Well No. RDS-147, gushes of gas were observed from the well. (Photo: Twitter)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 8:17 PM IST
State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) mounted efforts to contain an uncontrollable release of natural gas from a well in Assam, saying a crisis management team is laying out equipment to bring the well under control.

"Efforts are underway to control the continuous gush of gas from the RDS#147A near Bhotiapar in the Rudrasagar field, located in the Sivasagar District," the company said in a statement.

On June 13, around 11:45 AM, during servicing operations at Well No. RDS-147, gushes of gas were observed from the well.

There was, however, no fire or injuries.

Upon detection, ONGC immediately activated standard safety protocols. The site was promptly secured, and an emergency response team led by the Asset Manager reached the location without delay.

ONGC had previously said it was confident that the situation would be brought back to normal "very soon".

A detailed investigation has been initiated to ascertain the root cause of the incident.

"Crisis Management Team of ONGC is on the job, laying out the necessary  equipment for bringing the well under control," it said on Friday. "The required fluids for the subdue operation have been made ready, and the next step in the operation is expected to start at daybreak tomorrow."  In view of the presence of gas, entry to the location is being restricted to the concerned operational personnel only, the statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :ONGCAssamGas leakageAccident

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 8:16 PM IST

