Arkade Developers buys 6.28-acre land parcel in Thane for ₹172.48 crore

Arkade Developers, a Mumbai-based real estate developer, has bought a 6.28-acre freehold land parcel in Thane, a part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), for ₹172.48 crore, including stamp duty.

The company will develop a mixed-use project on the purchased land with a gross development value (GDV) of ₹2,000 crore, having a Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) saleable area of 9.26 lakh square feet (sq ft). The project launch is slated for early 2026, the company noted.

The land parcel is located at Kasarvadavali, off Ghodbunder Road, in Thane West. JLL India was the transaction advisor for the deal.

ALSO READ: Arkade Developers Q4 results: Net profit rises 70% to ₹33.26 crore The company believes that with the upcoming Metro Line 4 and the Thane–Borivali twin tunnel, Thane is undergoing significant transformation. The land deal marks Arkade’s entry into the Thane market. Amit Jain, chairman and managing director, Arkade Developers, said, “With a strong presence in central locations such as Kanjurmarg, Mulund, and Bhandup, our entry into the Thane market marks a significant milestone in our growth journey. Thane, with its rapidly evolving infrastructure including upcoming metro lines and other major projects, is emerging as a key growth hub for residential and commercial projects. Our strategy is aligned with the overall market trend towards luxury housing.”