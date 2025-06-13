Home / Companies / News / NU Vista moves court against West Bengal's incentive scheme rollback

NU Vista moves court against West Bengal's incentive scheme rollback

On account of the Revocation Act, the incentives of ₹427.14 crore and ₹300.44 crore to be received by the company and NU Vista Limited, respectively, are likely to be impacted, Nuvoco mentioned

Calcutta High Court
premium
While Nuvoco is in the process of filing a writ petition, NU Vista has already filed one before the Calcutta High Court. (Source/Wikimedia commons)
Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 8:11 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
NU Vista, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, has filed a writ petition before the Calcutta High Court, challenging the constitutional validity of the Revocation of West Bengal Incentive Schemes and Obligations in the Nature of Grants and Incentives Act, 2025 (the Revocation Act).
 
In a stock exchange filing, Nuvoco mentioned that the Revocation Act rescinds, revokes and discontinues the incentive schemes enlisted in the Schedule (including the West Bengal Incentive Scheme, 2004 and the West Bengal State Support for Industries Scheme, 2013).
 
Under the schemes, Nuvoco and NU Vista Limited were entitled to incentives, retrospectively from the date of implementation of the respective incentive schemes, overriding any judgment, order, decree of any court, direction of any authority, or any other law to the contrary.
 
On account of the Revocation Act, the incentives of ₹427.14 crore and ₹300.44 crore to be received by the company and NU Vista Limited, respectively, are likely to be impacted, Nuvoco mentioned.
 
However, the company and NU Vista Limited carry provisions for expected credit loss of ₹238.22 crore and ₹167.58 crore, respectively, it further added.
 
Based on legal opinion, Nuvoco believes that there are sufficient legal grounds to challenge the Revocation Act by way of a writ petition under Article 226 of the Constitution of India “on the grounds including unconstitutionality, arbitrariness and unreasonableness”.
 
While Nuvoco is in the process of filing a writ petition, NU Vista has already filed one before the Calcutta High Court.
 
On April 2, 2025, the West Bengal government had notified the Revocation of the West Bengal Incentive Schemes and Obligations in the Nature of Grants and Incentives Act, 2025, with the aim of “subserving larger public interest.”
 
The notification also mentioned that the object of the Act was to make state finances available for various social welfare schemes formulated and under operation in the state of West Bengal, intended for utilisation by the socio-economically disadvantaged and marginalised sections, and not to expend such finances to provide special assistance, financial incentives, state support, benefits, concessions or special privileges at the cost of the marginalised.
 
It is widely expected that the Act may be challenged by other companies.
 
In an exchange filing on June 6, Dalmia Bharat said that it came to know about the notification of the Revocation Act on June 5, 2025, through its lawyers representing the company.
 
The company said that the order of the Calcutta High Court directing release of incentives amounting to ₹236.32 crore along with interest to Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, was likely to be adversely affected. It was examining the Revocation Act and considering all legal options, including challenging its legal validity and retrospective applicability.
 
MP Birla group flagship Birla Corporation also said on June 7 in an exchange filing that it was examining the Revocation Act and considering all legal options, including challenging the legal validity and retrospective applicability of the Revocation Act.
 
The company was entitled to receive incentives of ₹55.66 crore in the form of Industrial Promotion Assistance, according to an order of the Calcutta High Court. This release, along with the receipt of the remaining balance of the company’s outstanding claim of ₹138.58 crore, may be adversely affected by the implementation of the Revocation Act, Birla Corporation had mentioned in the filing.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Sun Pharma starts succession plan; Ganorkar succeeds Shanghvi as MD

Moody's upgrades Yes Bank rating to Ba2 citing improved credit profile

SMFG India Credit begins hunt for new MD & CEO as Mitra retires

Arkade Developers buys 6.28-acre land parcel in Thane for ₹172.48 crore

RBI gives Yes Bank MD & CEO Prashant Kumar 6-month extension: Lender

Topics :West BengalCalcutta High CourtNuvoco Vistas

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 8:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story