Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / ONGC-NTPC Green Energy JV acquire Ayana Renewable for Rs 19,500 cr

ONGC-NTPC Green Energy JV acquire Ayana Renewable for Rs 19,500 cr

This marks the first such strategic investment by a government-owned company in the Indian renewable energy sector

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy
(Photo: Shutterstock)
Shreya JaiSubhayan Chakraborty
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 6:12 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
State-owned oil and gas explorer ONGC Ltd, which has a joint venture with state-owned thermal power giant NTPC Ltd, announced the acquisition of a 100 per cent equity stake in Ayana Renewable Power Private Ltd at a transaction value of Rs 19,500 crore ($2.3 billion).
 
This marks the first such strategic investment by a government-owned company in the Indian renewable energy sector. The announcement was made at the India Energy Week in New Delhi. This is the second-largest acquisition deal in the renewable energy (RE) space in the country, the largest being the acquisition of RE assets of SoftBank in India by Adani Green Energy in 2021, valued at Rs 26,000 crore.
 
ONGC NTPC Green Energy Ltd (ONGPL), a 50:50 joint venture between ONGC Green Ltd (OGL) and NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL), executed the transaction. The company bought out the stakes of the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), British International Investment Plc (BII) and its subsidiaries, and Eversource Capital.
 
NGEL, the green energy arm of NTPC, was listed on the Indian bourses in September last year.
 
This is ONGPL’s first strategic investment since its inception in November 2024. Ayana has 4 gigawatts (GW) of operational and under-construction assets.
 
Sanjay Kumar Mazumder, CEO, ONGC Green Ltd, said the acquisition of Ayana is a strategic milestone for both public sector companies in their pursuit of a clean energy revolution. “As two of India’s largest Maharatna PSUs, we recognise our responsibility in driving the nation’s green energy ambitions. This acquisition propels us forward in accelerating India's transition to a low-carbon economy, leveraging our technical expertise, industry relationships, and financial strength,” Mazumder said.
 
A joint statement by the company said the deal aligns with the net zero targets of its parent companies—ONGC and NTPC—by 2038 and 2050, respectively. ONGPL will now leverage Ayana’s platform for further expansion and growth, it said.

Also Read

ONGC, Tata Power Renewable sign pact on battery storage solutions

Stocks to Watch, Feb 11: Nykaa, Berger Paints, Vi, Eicher Motors, GAIL

Dividend stocks: GAIL, ONGC, CAMS, 24 others to remain in focus today

Premium

Higher production likely to help revive investor sentiment in ONGC

ONGC share price falls 3% after weak Q3 results; Profit drops 19% YoY

 
“This also aligns with our mission of achieving the ambitious target of 60 GW by FY32 and moving forward to become one of the leading developers of utility-scale renewable energy projects in the country, thereby meeting the expectations of our shareholders at each and every step,” said Rajiv Gupta, CEO, NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL).
 
Ayana was established by BII in 2018 and saw investment by NIIF and Eversource Capital in 2019. Srini Nagarajan, managing director and head of Asia, BII, said, "BII launched Ayana in 2018 to catalyse India’s renewable energy sector. Having mobilised over $1 billion in capital alongside NIIF and Eversource, we are proud of Ayana’s achievements and excited for its future under ONGPL’s leadership.”
 
For this acquisition, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP acted as ONGPL’s transaction advisor, with JSA Advocates and Solicitors providing legal counsel. On the sellers' side, Standard Chartered provided transaction advisory services, with Khaitan & Co and Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas as legal advisors, said a statement by the company.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Maaza becomes Coca Cola's 3rd Indian brand to step into billion-dollar club

ONGC-NTPC Green Energy JV to acquire Ayana Renewable for $ 2.3 bn

Aero India 2025: Godrej & Boyce's aerospace unit signs MoU with ADA

Arkade Developers bags cluster redevelopment project with GDV of Rs 1.7k cr

Siemens net profit rises 22% to Rs 614 cr in December 2024 ended quarter

Topics :ONGCNTPCrenewable energy

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 6:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story