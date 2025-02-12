ONGC-NTPC Green Energy JV acquire Ayana Renewable for Rs 19,500 cr

State-owned oil and gas explorer ONGC Ltd, which has a joint venture with state-owned thermal power giant NTPC Ltd, announced the acquisition of a 100 per cent equity stake in Ayana Renewable Power Private Ltd at a transaction value of Rs 19,500 crore ($2.3 billion).

This marks the first such strategic investment by a government-owned company in the Indian renewable energy sector. The announcement was made at the India Energy Week in New Delhi. This is the second-largest acquisition deal in the renewable energy (RE) space in the country, the largest being the acquisition of RE assets of SoftBank in India by Adani Green Energy in 2021, valued at Rs 26,000 crore.

ONGC NTPC Green Energy Ltd (ONGPL), a 50:50 joint venture between ONGC Green Ltd (OGL) and NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL), executed the transaction. The company bought out the stakes of the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), British International Investment Plc (BII) and its subsidiaries, and Eversource Capital.

NGEL, the green energy arm of NTPC, was listed on the Indian bourses in September last year.

This is ONGPL’s first strategic investment since its inception in November 2024. Ayana has 4 gigawatts (GW) of operational and under-construction assets.

Sanjay Kumar Mazumder, CEO, ONGC Green Ltd, said the acquisition of Ayana is a strategic milestone for both public sector companies in their pursuit of a clean energy revolution. “As two of India’s largest Maharatna PSUs, we recognise our responsibility in driving the nation’s green energy ambitions. This acquisition propels us forward in accelerating India's transition to a low-carbon economy, leveraging our technical expertise, industry relationships, and financial strength,” Mazumder said.

A joint statement by the company said the deal aligns with the net zero targets of its parent companies—ONGC and NTPC—by 2038 and 2050, respectively. ONGPL will now leverage Ayana’s platform for further expansion and growth, it said.

“This also aligns with our mission of achieving the ambitious target of 60 GW by FY32 and moving forward to become one of the leading developers of utility-scale renewable energy projects in the country, thereby meeting the expectations of our shareholders at each and every step,” said Rajiv Gupta, CEO, NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL).

Ayana was established by BII in 2018 and saw investment by NIIF and Eversource Capital in 2019. Srini Nagarajan, managing director and head of Asia, BII, said, "BII launched Ayana in 2018 to catalyse India’s renewable energy sector. Having mobilised over $1 billion in capital alongside NIIF and Eversource, we are proud of Ayana’s achievements and excited for its future under ONGPL’s leadership.”

For this acquisition, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP acted as ONGPL’s transaction advisor, with JSA Advocates and Solicitors providing legal counsel. On the sellers' side, Standard Chartered provided transaction advisory services, with Khaitan & Co and Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas as legal advisors, said a statement by the company.