OPPO India emerges as only Android vendor with continuous YoY growth

Global smart device brand OPPO has emerged as the only Android vendor to register year-on-year (YoY) growth, according to the latest shipment report by market research firm Canalys.

OPPO India has showcased promising performance by holding a strong 18 per cent market share in Q1 2023.

"OPPO remains dedicated to providing its customers with premium technological experiences and fulfilling its brand promise of 'Innovation Ahead'. Our consistent year-on-year growth is a testament to our commitment to pushing boundaries and introducing groundbreaking technology that delights consumers," said Damyant Singh Khanoria, Chief Marketing Officer, OPPO India.

"We will continue to strive for excellence and innovate for the future," Khanoria added.

Over the years, OPPO India has built a strong portfolio of products across price segments featuring best-in-class technology to ensure that users stay ahead of the curve.

A testimony of this is the exceptional response received by the Find N2 Flip which was sold out on Flipkart within a week. With the aim to make state-of-art technology more accessible to users and create a superior experience, OPPO's Reno 8T 5G has gained popularity among consumers across the country due to its cutting-edge hardware, which incorporates its own technologies in design, display, camera, performance, and battery.

Keeping in line with the promise to offer a seamless smartphone experience to consumers, in January OPPO launched A78 5G.

The flagship 7-nanometer, 8 core 2.2GHz processor device is designed to meet the growing demand for 5G-enabled smartphones in the market, providing users with lightning fast internet speeds and a host of advanced features.

OPPO has also undertaken investments to deepen the development of core product technologies, formed strategic collaborations for R&D, and tested its innovations under different conditions.

Backed by a strong manufacturing unit in Greater Noida, OPPO India has also been declared a leader for Make in India product shipments in 2022. OPPO has contributed significantly to the "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" mission announced by the government.

The brand also launched the 'Vihaan' Project to empower SMEs and MSMEs to amplify their operations and, in turn, strengthen the local supply chain to build a robust smartphone ecosystem in India. Under this programme, OPPO India will be investing $60 million in the next five years.