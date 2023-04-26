Home / Companies / News / Air India increases number of daily flights to Dubai from Delhi, Mumbai

Twin aisle Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners and Airbus A320/321 aircraft are deployed for operating flights to Dubai from Delhi and Mumbai

New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 2:50 PM IST
Air India on Wednesday said it has increased the number of daily flights to Dubai from the national capital and Mumbai as part of the network alignment process between the airline and Air India Express.

In the current summer schedule, Air India has ramped up frequency to operate up to 10x daily flights between Delhi and Dubai in both directions, including a new flight that will start from April 29.

Between Mumbai and Dubai, the airline now operates up to 6x daily flights in both directions. For most of the week, this means eight flights a day each way to Dubai from the cities, it said in a release.

"This optimisation of Air India's flight schedule for Dubai is part of the ongoing network alignment between Air India and Air India Express, achieving synergy by densifying presence on the routes that are more commercially viable and reducing frequencies on overlapping routes," it added.

Twin aisle Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners and Airbus A320/321 aircraft are deployed for operating flights to Dubai from Delhi and Mumbai.

Tata Group took control of Air India and Air India Express in January last year.

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 4:12 PM IST

