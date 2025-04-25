Orient Electric Q4 profit jumps to ₹31.26 cr on strong summer demand

Home appliances maker Orient Electric posted an over two-fold rise in fourth-quarter profit on Friday, helped by strong demand for its fans and air coolers with the onset of summer.

The company's profit rose to 312.6 million rupees ($3.66 million) in the quarter ended March 31, from 128 million rupees a year ago.

Revenue from operations grew 9.4 per cent to 8.62 billion rupees during the quarter.

The fourth quarter was strong for consumer durables makers, driven by an early summer in India and channel filling for products like air coolers, refrigerators, and fans, according to analysts.

India saw above-average temperatures from January to March, with both days and nights warmer than normal across most regions.

Fans saw solid demand from summer stocking, with companies implementing modest price hikes.

Revenue from Orient Electric's consumer durables segment, which includes fans, air coolers, and kitchen appliances, rose 7.9 per cent in the quarter. The segment remains its main revenue driver.