Home / Companies / News / Orient Electric Q4 profit jumps to ₹31.26 cr on strong summer demand

Orient Electric Q4 profit jumps to ₹31.26 cr on strong summer demand

The company's profit rose to 312.6 million rupees ($3.66 million) in the quarter ended March 31, from 128 million rupees a year ago

Corporate profit
Revenue from operations grew 9.4 per cent to 8.62 billion rupees during the quarter. | Representational
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 3:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Home appliances maker Orient Electric posted an over two-fold rise in fourth-quarter profit on Friday, helped by strong demand for its fans and air coolers with the onset of summer.

The company's profit rose to 312.6 million rupees ($3.66 million) in the quarter ended March 31, from 128 million rupees a year ago.

Revenue from operations grew 9.4 per cent to 8.62 billion rupees during the quarter.

The fourth quarter was strong for consumer durables makers, driven by an early summer in India and channel filling for products like air coolers, refrigerators, and fans, according to analysts.

India saw above-average temperatures from January to March, with both days and nights warmer than normal across most regions.

Fans saw solid demand from summer stocking, with companies implementing modest price hikes.

Revenue from Orient Electric's consumer durables segment, which includes fans, air coolers, and kitchen appliances, rose 7.9 per cent in the quarter. The segment remains its main revenue driver.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HP India to start local laptop, desktop manufacturing with Dixon from May

IndiGo offers refunds after Pak shuts airspace over Pahalgam terror fallout

South Korean giant Samsung to invest ₹1,000 crore in Tamil Nadu plant

Prestige Hospitality Ventures files DRHP to raise ₹2,700 cr through IPO

Hindalco forays into EV parts making, delivers 10,000 battery cases to M&M

Topics :Orient ElectricHome appliancesConsumer Durables

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 3:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story