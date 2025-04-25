Hindalco Industries on Friday unveiled its Rs 500-crore EV component manufacturing facility at Chakan, in Pune, designed to cater to the growing demand for lightweight, crash-resistant battery solutions.

The facility, built with a capital investment of Rs 500 crore and spread across 5 acres within an industrial park, represents Hindalco's foray into EV component manufacturing, a company statement said.

"Our Chakan facility represents a strategic shift in India's EV ecosystem from import dependence to high-performance, localised aluminium solutions," said Satish Pai, Managing Director, Hindalco Industries Ltd.

The company also announced the delivery of 10,000 aluminium battery enclosures to M&M Ltd.

"Mahindra has partnered with Hindalco in the creation of the EV journey. Their expertise in developing materials and strong engineering capabilities to offer new solutions have played a key role in developing efficient and sustainable battery enclosure solutions," said Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director and CEO for Automotive and Farm Sector at M&M Ltd.

The battery enclosure co-developed with Mahindra offers up to 40 per cent weight reduction over traditional steel designs, enabling 8-10 per cent improvement in the vehicle's driving range, enhanced crash safety, and significantly improved thermal management for battery cooling, according to Hindalco.

Additionally, these enclosures also use low-carbon aluminium, underscoring Hindalco's commitment to sustainability and innovation, it said.

The Chakan facility is expected to generate up to 1,000 jobs and aligns strongly with the government's 'Make in India' vision to reduce dependence on imports, it said.