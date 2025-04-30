Orient Green Power Q4 results: Loss narrows to Rs 15 cr as revenue up 15%

Orient Green Power Company Limited (OGPL) on Wednesday said its consolidated loss narrowed to Rs 15.09 crore in March quarter FY25.
The company had incurred a loss of Rs 25.25 crore in January-March FY24, it said in an exchange filing.
Revenue from operations rose to Rs 41.47 crore from Rs 35.98 crore in the year-ago quarter.
The board has also approved the reappointment of Kodumudi Sambamurthi Sripathi as Chairman, Non-Executive & Independent Director of the company for 5 years with effect from November 3, 2025.
OGPL is an independent power producer of renewable energy in India.
