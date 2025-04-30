Home / Companies / News / Orient Green Power Q4 results: Loss narrows to Rs 15 cr as revenue up 15%

Orient Green Power Q4 results: Loss narrows to Rs 15 cr as revenue up 15%

The board has also approved the reappointment of Kodumudi Sambamurthi Sripathi as Chairman, Non-Executive & Independent Director of the company for 5 years with effect from November 3, 2025

Orient Green Power Company
OGPL is an independent power producer of renewable energy in India. | File photo
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 4:00 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Orient Green Power Company Limited (OGPL) on Wednesday said its consolidated loss narrowed to Rs 15.09 crore in March quarter FY25.

The company had incurred a loss of Rs 25.25 crore in January-March FY24, it said in an exchange filing.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 41.47 crore from Rs 35.98 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The board has also approved the reappointment of Kodumudi Sambamurthi Sripathi as Chairman, Non-Executive & Independent Director of the company for 5 years with effect from November 3, 2025.

OGPL is an independent power producer of renewable energy in India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vedanta Q4FY25 results: Profit surges 154% to ₹3,483 cr on higher volumes

Aster DM acquires 5% stake in QCIL via Rs 849 cr share swap deal

Ikea launches its first 'Plan & Order Point' service in India

Japan's Rakuten to invest $100 mn in India, increase hiring: India unit CEO

Inox Green to handle operations, maintenance for 675 MWp solar projects

Topics :Orient Green PowerOrient Green Power CompanyQ4 Results

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story