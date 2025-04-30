Ikea launches its first 'Plan & Order Point' service in India

Swedish multinational furniture company Ikea has announced the launch of its first ‘Plan & Order Point (PaOP)’ in India, at Bengaluru, where customers can avail expert’s advice in planning their room or home, from layouts to product selections.

This service will be available at its experience centre in East Bengaluru, spanning 740 square metres. This new format serves as a customer meeting point to bring personalised consultations, planning support, and installation services, it said in a release.

Customers will have the option to choose their preferred level of service which could be a DIY (do-it-yourself) approach, guided planning, or complete end-to-end design and installation, with access to Ikea’s entire home furnishing range.

This new format is part of the broader expansion strategy of the Swedish firm.

Susanne Pulverer, chief executive officer and chief sustainability officer at Ikea India, said, “We are beyond excited to launch this new Ikea meeting point format in India. Bengaluru has been a strong growth market for us as the second biggest home furnishings market in India. With the new Plan & Order Point, we are strengthening our local presence and deepening our understanding of how people live at home. This is a strategic step in our continued investment towards scalable, omnichannel expansion in the region.”

Customers begin by booking a free appointment, where Ikea specialists will help plan their room or entire home, from layouts to product selections.

Also Read

Once the design is finalised, orders can be placed on-site, with convenient options for home delivery, click & collect, or local partner pick-up.

Options like assembling products themselves or opt for an assembly service from Ikea will be offered to customers. It will also offer a selection of products which will be available for immediate purchase.

“East Bengaluru is witnessing a surge in residential and commercial development, attracting a diverse population that is seeking well-designed, functional, and stylish homes. With deep insights on living situations gained through extensive home visits across the region, Ikea has studied how residents in the city live, their needs, and aspirations and has designed the PaOP to meet these local needs,” the company said in its release.