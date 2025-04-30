Vedanta Q4FY25 results: Profit surges 154% to ₹3,483 cr on higher volumes

Mining major Vedanta Ltd on Wednesday reported a 154.4 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,483 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, driven by lower cost and higher volume.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,369 crore in the year-ago period.

The income of the company in the January-March quarter increased to Rs 41,216 crore over Rs 36,093 crore in the year-ago period, Vedanta said in a filing to BSE.

In a statement, the company said that during the fourth quarter its "Profit After Tax (PAT) was at Rs 4,961 crore, up 118 per cent Y-o-Y and 2 per cent Q-o-Q." "This quarter concludes a year of exceptional achievement in FY25, where we not only delivered the highest-ever annual volumes for aluminium and zinc but also drove costs of production down significantly, reaching four-year lows for Zinc India CoP and ex-Alumina CoP at Aluminium. ALSO READ | Indian Oil Q4 result: Net profit jumps 58% to ₹8,124 cr; dividend declared

"Our outlook for FY26 is firmly focused on growth and efficiency. We are accelerating our transformation, driven by strategic projects like the Lanjigarh expansion and Sijimali bauxite mine, which are on track to significantly improve our cost position next fiscal year. With multiple volume expansion projects set for completion in FY26, we remain confident in our ability to deliver another strong year," Vedanta Ltd Executive Executive Director Arun Misra said.

The company said its revenue during the quarter was at Rs 39,789 crore, up 14 per cent Y-o-Y driven by favorable market prices and higher premiums.

Also Read

"This quarter, Vedanta has delivered an unprecedented financial performance, achieving the highest-ever quarterly revenue of Rs 39,789 crore...Our PAT soared to Rs 4,961 crore, reflecting an exceptional 118 per cent Y-o-Y growth, underscoring the unparalleled resilience and strength of our business. ALSO READ | Exide Industries Q4 results: PAT falls 10% to Rs 255 cr on higher costs

"This outstanding performance has been driven by our continuous focus on operational excellence, disciplined cost optimisation, and the advantage of buoyant market dynamics," company's CFO Ajay Goel said.

Vedanta Ltd, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Ltd, is one of the world's leading natural resources, critical minerals, energy, and technology companies spanning across India, South Africa, Namibia, Liberia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Korea, Taiwan, and Japan with significant operations in sectors like oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore and steel.