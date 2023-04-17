Over 76 firms ink non-disclosure agreement with govt to use ULIP data

Over 76 firms have signed non-disclosure agreements with the government to access data from the Unified Logistics Interface Platform, an official said on Monday.

The Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP) was launched on September 17 last year as part of the national logistics policy.

It is a digital gateway for enabling industry players to access logistics-related datasets from various government systems through request and response-based application programming interface (API) integration.

National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation Limited Vice President Abhishek Chaudhary said that over 76 agreements have been signed with the private players.

He said that 15-20 more are in the pipeline to sign these pacts.

The firms that have signed these agreements include MapMyIndia, CargoExchange, Freight Fox, Conmove, Intugine, Eikonatech, Superprocure, CargoShakti, CloudStrats, and Shyplite.

The ULIP platform will enable the industry players to get secure access to information related to logistics and resources available with various ministries.

At present, 33 systems from seven ministries are integrated through more than 106 APIs covering more than 1,600 data fields for usage by the stakeholders, Chaudhary told reporters here.

ULIP has a dedicated portal that makes the process of data requests simpler, faster and transparent.

A support team is working round-the-clock to provide support to the industry players for registration on the portal.

After the registration, users need to submit their use cases, which will then be reviewed based on the proposed usage of the requested data, and after the successful review, users requesting data will have to sign an NDA.

With the signing of the NDAs, industry players can develop APIs for integration with ULIP. After the system security check and thorough testing of the integration, the users can fetch authentic data through ULIP from various government sources.

ULIP will give direct and indirect benefits to all logistics stakeholders like verification of drivers and vehicles details in a single click, tracking and tracing of consignment, route optimisation planning, a timely update on the destination of the consignment, reduce paper works, empty carrier and container visibility and inventory management.

By reducing regulatory, documentary and other delays, ULIP will enable structured planning by helping in decision-making on the optimum use of modes of logistics thereby saving cost and time.

With the democratisation of the information, ULIP aims to enable the industry players for creating a market for revenue generation as well as the abolition of monopoly and un-levelled advantage.

He also said that major industry players like Maruti Suzuki, DHL, Safeexpress, Ultratech, TCIL, Jindal Stainless and Tata Steel have been onboarded on ULIP to develop their use cases, which will benefit them and their stakeholders alike.