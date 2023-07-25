Home / Companies / News / Over a dozen employees at realme India quit to join former CEO Sheth

Over a dozen employees at realme India quit to join former CEO Sheth

Realme co-founder Sheth resigned from the company last month after five years of stint to start a new venture related to exports

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Realme

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2023 | 11:03 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Over a dozen employees, including some senior executives, are learnt to have resigned from smartphone maker realme India, two sources aware of the development said.

Both sources confirmed that the employees have quit to join former realme CEO Madhav Sheth in his new organisation Honor Tech.

"There is Mass resignation at Realme India as several employees, including top directors, have joined Madhav Sheth at Honor Tech," according to a source.

Senior officials who have resigned include former Realme Director Sales Dipesh Punamiya, who joined as AVP at Honor Tech in July.

An email query sent to realme did not elicit any reply.

Realme co-founder Sheth resigned from the company last month after five years of stint to start a new venture related to exports.

Also Read

Honor MagicBook X 14, X16 laptops available for purchase on Amazon India

Realme Narzo N53 smartphone goes on sale with introductory offers: Details

Realme Pad 2, C53 smartphone launched in India today, check details

Honor to launch MagicBook X 14, MagicBook X 16 laptops in India on April 21

Narzo N55 goes on sale with introductory offers on Amazon, Realme e-store

CAIT and WhatsApp to digitally train and upskill 10 million local traders

Air India launches new programme to simplify purchased cabin upgrades

Mindspace REIT net operating income rises by 14% to Rs 457 cr in Q1

Grounded SpiceJet aircraft's engine catches fire at Delhi airport

IT services firm HCLTech launches global delivery center in Morocco's Rabat

Topics :Realme Indiaresignations

First Published: Jul 25 2023 | 11:03 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story