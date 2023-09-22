OYO added 2,800 new corporate clients in Jan-July, up 11.75% YoY: Report

Hospitality tech platform OYO has added nearly 2,800 corporate clients during the January-July 2023 period, up 11.75 per cent year-on-year, according to a report.

The company in its report titled 'OYO Business Travel Trends Report 2023' revealed that it recorded 20 per cent revenue growth from business travel in January-July 2023 against the year-ago period.

"OYO had added 2,471 corporate clients in the same period last year recording nearly 12 per cent YOY (year-on-year) growth," the report said on Friday.

The report also said that Hyderabad has emerged as the leading city, adding 660 corporate clients, followed by Gurugram with 593 clients, Delhi with 343 clients, Bengaluru with 315 clients, Mumbai (282 clients), Kolkata (268 clients) and Pune (218 clients).

Many other business hubs such as Noida, Lucknow, Kochi, Jaipur, Chennai and Coimbatore have contributed to the growth.



Hyderabad has also contributed the most towards revenue growth followed by Pune, Delhi, Gurugram and Bengaluru.

The growth is led by a strong demand from startups, film production houses, travel management companies, small and medium scale enterprises, and traditional business houses & conglomerates, it highlighted.