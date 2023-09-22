Home / India News / Manipur govt reprimands Airtel over availability of mobile internet service

Manipur govt reprimands Airtel over availability of mobile internet service

The state government has asked Airtel to give a written explanation of its lapses by Friday

Press Trust of India Imphal
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2023 | 11:22 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Manipur government has served a show cause notice to a private telecom company over the availability "of internet data services in mobile phones in some areas of Churachandpur and adjoining Bishnupur district on September 20" while the suspension of mobile data service is still in force, an official said.

Commissioner (Home) T Ranjit Singh, in a letter to Ashish Bansal, Chief Technical Officer, Airtel, Imphal on Thursday remarked it is "a serious lapse on the part of service provider and this lapse might have led to the dissemination of inflammatory and provocative clips and messages in various social media platforms leading to communal tension, hatred and rumours," the official said.

The letter said, "Considering the very sensitive and volatile law and order situation currently prevailing in the state, the aforesaid lapses have been viewed very seriously by the state government, and this amounts to violation of the government orders."

The state government has asked Airtel to give a written explanation of its lapses by Friday.

The state government also sought to know "who are responsible officers for such act" and "explanation as to why appropriate legal action should not be taken against Airtel for violation of government orders.

Also Read

Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hits Manipur's Bishnupur district: NCS

Manipur HC asks govt to provide limited internet in selected places

Nothing Phone (2) review: A motley mix of familiar design, fresh experience

Manipur police stops Rahul Gandhi's convoy at Bishnupur, 20 kms from Imphal

336 villages in Arunachal to get 4G connectivity, 254 mobile towers set up

India ensured concerns of Global south were placed in G20 agenda: MEA

DU Student's Union election campaigning ends, voting on September 22

Delimitation poor excuse for postponement of women's quota Bill: Jairam

BJP MP Sushil Modi hails passage of Women's Quota Bill, calls it 'historic'

IAF considering induction of six additional Netra early-warning aircraft

Topics :Manipur govtTelecosInternet technologiesInternet services in India

First Published: Sep 22 2023 | 11:22 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Apple outpaces Samsung to become largest smartphone exporter from India

Apple's iPhone 15 goes on sale today, long queues outside Mumbai store

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youth

Court rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Parliament special session: Rajya Sabha passes women's reservation Bill

Parliament special session LIVE: LS logged 132% productivity, says Om Birla

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says official

India unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities

Next Story