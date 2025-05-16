Home / Companies / News / OYO adds 3,500 new corporate clients in FY25, logs 20% annual growth

The growth in the company's corporate portfolio indicates a rebound in business travel in India post-Covid

Oyo hotel
OYO has also recorded a surge in long stays and event-based stays with the corporate clients | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 1:32 PM IST
Global travel tech platform OYO on Friday said its business accelerator division added 3,500 new corporate clients in FY25, recording 20 per cent growth year-on-year.

The growth in the company's corporate portfolio indicates a rebound in business travel in India post-Covid.

OYO now has a network of over 6,500 corporate clients with this addition. 

ALSO READ: Delhi HC sets aside arbitral tribunal order entitling Zostel stake in OYO

Mumbai emerged as the top-performing market, adding over 700 new corporate clients in the past year, followed by Hyderabad with 400, and Pune with 350.

Other major metro cities, including Chennai and Bengaluru, also played a key role in the surge in corporate accounts.

OYO has also recorded a surge in long stays and event-based stays with the corporate clients.

Manish Kashyap, Head, OYO Business Accelerator, said, "The growth has been driven not just by large corporations but also by a diverse mix of small and medium enterprises, traditional business houses, startups, travel management companies, and even film production houses."  According to the latest Business Travel Index (BTI) released by the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA), India has emerged as the 4th largest business travel market in the Asia-Pacific region, driven by a robust economy and surge in demand for face-to-face meetings, signalling a revival of business travel across sectors.

Additionally, the rapid expansion of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the country is playing a pivotal role in fuelling regional travel demand.

First Published: May 16 2025 | 1:32 PM IST

