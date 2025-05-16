Infosys trims variable bonus payment to 65%, cites business condition

Infosys has given employees an average performance bonus of 65 per cent in the fourth quarter of FY25, citing macroeconomic uncertainty.

The bonus is meant for employees up to band 6, which covers managers and senior managers, and it will be given along with salaries for May, said the IT services company in an internal communication. ‘Business Standard’ has seen the communication and contacted the company for comment. Infosys gave average bonus payments of 90 per cent and 80 per cent in the December and September quarters, respectively.