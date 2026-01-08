Thursday, January 08, 2026 | 04:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Iran crisis deepens as protests spread to over 100 cities; thousands held

Iran crisis deepens as protests spread to over 100 cities; thousands held

Protests over Iran's worsening economy have spread to more than 100 cities, leaving dozens dead and over 2,000 arrested as inflation surges and the rial hits record lows

Many mobile phone and electronics shopkeepers in Tehran shut their stores on Sunday and urged others to join them in response to the rial’s rapid depreciation.

People walk past closed shops following protests over a plunge in the currency's value, in the Tehran Grand Bazaar, Tehran, Iran, December 30, 2025. | Photo: Majid Asgaripour/WANA via Reuters

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 4:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Protests over Iran’s deepening economic crisis have spread to 111 cities and towns, killing at least 35 people and leading to over 2,000 arrests, according to the BBC.
 
The protests, which entered their 12th day on Thursday, were triggered by shopkeepers shutting their shops in Tehran to protest the weakening currency and soaring inflation. The Iranian rial has dipped to a record low against the United States dollar, while inflation has risen to around 40 per cent over the past year, the report said.
 
Videos and reports cited by the BBC showed demonstrations turning violent in several cities, including Qazvin, Bandar Abbas, Mashhad, Abadan, Aligudarz and Lordegan. In Qazvin, north-west of Tehran, large crowds were seen chanting slogans such as “Death to the dictator”, a reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
 
 
Footage from Aligudarz showed security forces firing tear gas shells to disperse protesters chanting “People’s uprising, Viva!”
 

Also Read

cervical cancer screening

Why cervical cancer screening should be every woman's 2026 resolution

artificial intelligence, AI Models

Jobs of the future: These 10 roles set to grow despite rapid AI adoption

French farmers drive tractors into Paris to protest EU free trade deal

French farmers drive tractors into Paris to protest EU free trade deal

Income Tax Bill, Income Tax

India's taxpayers move beyond salary as multi-income filings surge: Report

education

Studying abroad? BookMyForex offers same-day international fee transfers

What has the government said about the protests?

The BBC cited Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency as reporting that two police officers were killed during protests in Lordegan on Wednesday.
 
On the same day, Iran’s Vice President Mohammad Jafar Qaempanah said President Masoud Pezeshkian had ordered security forces not to take action against peaceful protesters.
 
“Those who carry firearms, knives and machetes and who attack police stations and military sites are rioters, and we must distinguish protesters from rioters,” Qaempanah said.
 
Earlier, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said authorities must “speak with protesters” but added that “rioters should be put in their place”.
 
The remarks followed a warning from US President Donald Trump, who said Washington would intervene if Iranian security forces killed peaceful protesters. “We are locked and loaded and ready to go,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
 

Why is Iran’s economy under pressure?

Iran continues to face severe economic strain amid sweeping sanctions and diplomatic pressure from the US and its allies over its nuclear programme.
 
According to the World Bank, Iran’s gross domestic product could shrink by 1.7 per cent in 2025 and 2.8 per cent in 2026, Reuters reported.
 
Data from the Iranian Statistics Centre showed that currency depreciation has driven inflation sharply higher. Inflation rose to 42.2 per cent in December, with food prices increasing 72 per cent and health and medical items rising 50 per cent year-on-year, the Associated Press reported.

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump discussing range of options to acquire Greenland: White House

Marco Rubio

Rubio plans to meet Danish officials next week on US interests in Greenland

Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir

Zero tolerance towards any threat to Pak's national security: Asim Munir

oil, crude oil,

US unveils strategy on Venezuelan oil, triggering rush for access

IDF, israel army

Israeli soldier sentenced to 20 days in jail for posting Gaza firing video

Topics : Iran Iran economy US Iran tensions Protest economy BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 4:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty OutlookStocks to buy todayAjit Mishra stock callGold and Silver Rate TodayStray Dogs CaseOPPO Reno 15 SeriesUS Move on Venezuela OilPersonal Finance