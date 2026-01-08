Iran crisis deepens as protests spread to over 100 cities; thousands held

Protests over Iran’s deepening economic crisis have spread to 111 cities and towns, killing at least 35 people and leading to over 2,000 arrests, according to the BBC.

The protests , which entered their 12th day on Thursday, were triggered by shopkeepers shutting their shops in Tehran to protest the weakening currency and soaring inflation. The Iranian rial has dipped to a record low against the United States dollar, while inflation has risen to around 40 per cent over the past year, the report said.

Videos and reports cited by the BBC showed demonstrations turning violent in several cities, including Qazvin, Bandar Abbas, Mashhad, Abadan, Aligudarz and Lordegan. In Qazvin, north-west of Tehran, large crowds were seen chanting slogans such as “Death to the dictator”, a reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Footage from Aligudarz showed security forces firing tear gas shells to disperse protesters chanting “People’s uprising, Viva!”

What has the government said about the protests?

The BBC cited Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency as reporting that two police officers were killed during protests in Lordegan on Wednesday.

On the same day, Iran’s Vice President Mohammad Jafar Qaempanah said President Masoud Pezeshkian had ordered security forces not to take action against peaceful protesters.

“Those who carry firearms, knives and machetes and who attack police stations and military sites are rioters, and we must distinguish protesters from rioters,” Qaempanah said.

Earlier, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said authorities must “speak with protesters” but added that “rioters should be put in their place”.

The remarks followed a warning from US President Donald Trump, who said Washington would intervene if Iranian security forces killed peaceful protesters. “We are locked and loaded and ready to go,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Why is Iran’s economy under pressure?

Iran continues to face severe economic strain amid sweeping sanctions and diplomatic pressure from the US and its allies over its nuclear programme.

According to the World Bank, Iran’s gross domestic product could shrink by 1.7 per cent in 2025 and 2.8 per cent in 2026, Reuters reported.

Data from the Iranian Statistics Centre showed that currency depreciation has driven inflation sharply higher. Inflation rose to 42.2 per cent in December, with food prices increasing 72 per cent and health and medical items rising 50 per cent year-on-year, the Associated Press reported.