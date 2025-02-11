Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / OYO to invest $10 million in US-based G6 Hospitality's digital assets

OYO to invest $10 million in US-based G6 Hospitality's digital assets

OYO recently acquired iconic American budget hotel chain Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands from Blackstone Real Estate for $525 million in an all-cash transaction, as it eyes expansion in the US

Oyo
The company plans to accelerate G6 Hospitality's growth, targeting the addition of over 150 hotels in 2025 under the Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Travel tech unicorn OYO on Tuesday announced its plans to invest $10 million to grow the digital assets of US-based G6 Hospitality, including its website and app.

OYO recently acquired iconic American budget hotel chain Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands from Blackstone Real Estate for $525 million in an all-cash transaction, as it eyes expansion in the US.

The company plans to accelerate G6 Hospitality's growth, targeting the addition of over 150 hotels in 2025 under the Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands.

This expansion is expected to strengthen the brands' presence in key markets such as Texas, California, Georgia and Arizona.

"The company plans to focus on growing the Motel 6 website and the My6 app. It aims to increase app installs by 4X before the summer season kicks in and will also use advanced digital targeting strategies, focusing on high-intent customers through direct partnerships with leading digital platforms like Google and Microsoft," OYO said in a statement.

The investment will power targeted digital campaigns aimed at reaching customers actively searching for accommodations.

Also Read

OYO Q3 results: PAT rises nearly 6 times to Rs 166 cr, revenue up 31%

OYO to invest Rs 539.57 crore in UK to expand premium hotel portfolio

OYO-owned flex space firm Innov8 raises Rs 110 cr at Rs 1,000 cr valuation

OYO-owned Innov8 raises Rs 110 cr from investors to expand coworking biz

Ayodhya Ram Mandir attracted more domestic tourists than Agra in 2024

"The investment underscores G6's commitment to supporting its franchise network by driving direct bookings and reducing dependency on third-party platforms," said Shashank Jain, Head of Online Revenue , G6 Hospitality.

G6 Hospitality recently announced a strategic partnership with HotelKey, a hospitality technology provider, to enhance the technological capabilities across its network of properties in the US and Canada.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Torrent Group to acquire a majority stake in Gujarat Titans for Rs 7,500 cr

Simple Energy unveils upgraded electric scooter, seeks aggressive expansion

Bajaj Group likely to make an investment of Rs 10,000 cr for hospital chain

THDC enters thermal energy sector, begins ops of 660-MW unit at UP plant

Signature Global sales bookings jump 2.8 times to Rs 8,670 cr in Apr-Dec

Topics :OyoInvestmentUnited States

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story