OYO to invest $10 million in US-based G6 Hospitality's digital assets

Travel tech unicorn OYO on Tuesday announced its plans to invest $10 million to grow the digital assets of US-based G6 Hospitality, including its website and app.

OYO recently acquired iconic American budget hotel chain Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands from Blackstone Real Estate for $525 million in an all-cash transaction, as it eyes expansion in the US.

The company plans to accelerate G6 Hospitality's growth, targeting the addition of over 150 hotels in 2025 under the Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands.

This expansion is expected to strengthen the brands' presence in key markets such as Texas, California, Georgia and Arizona.

"The company plans to focus on growing the Motel 6 website and the My6 app. It aims to increase app installs by 4X before the summer season kicks in and will also use advanced digital targeting strategies, focusing on high-intent customers through direct partnerships with leading digital platforms like Google and Microsoft," OYO said in a statement.

The investment will power targeted digital campaigns aimed at reaching customers actively searching for accommodations.

Also Read

"The investment underscores G6's commitment to supporting its franchise network by driving direct bookings and reducing dependency on third-party platforms," said Shashank Jain, Head of Online Revenue , G6 Hospitality.

G6 Hospitality recently announced a strategic partnership with HotelKey, a hospitality technology provider, to enhance the technological capabilities across its network of properties in the US and Canada.