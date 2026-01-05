Monday, January 05, 2026 | 04:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Immigration / US immigration curbs: Green card and visa cases from 38 countries paused

US immigration curbs: Green card and visa cases from 38 countries paused

USCIS says reviews of visas, green cards and asylum cases from newly added countries will be paused, with some past approvals reopened

USCIS

USCIS is an agency of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) that manages the country's immigration and naturalization system. Photo: Shutterstock

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 4:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The US Department of Homeland Security has paused immigration applications from an additional 20 countries, widening travel and immigration restrictions that came into effect on January 1.
 
US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), in a memo released on Thursday, said it would pause the review of all pending applications for visas, green cards, citizenship and asylum from immigrants from the newly added countries. The agency also said it would re-review applications from these countries going back to 2021.
 
“For many immigrants and families, the reality will be indefinite delays, repeated scrutiny, and legal limbo,” said Mariam Masumi Daud, an immigration attorney and owner of Johnson & Masumi, PC, in a social media post.
 
 
Countries facing full or partial restrictions
 
The list includes Afghanistan, Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Chad, Congo, Cuba, Dominica, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Gabon, Haiti, Iran, Ivory Coast, Laos, Libya, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Myanmar, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, The Gambia, Togo, Tonga, Turkmenistan, Venezuela, Yemen, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Also Read

diabetes

How type 2 diabetes physically alters the heart and drives failure

china trains

China bets big on high-speed rail with 60,000 km network target by 2030

mental health, men's health

Why 80% of Indians with mental illness still miss timely treatment

tattoo

Thinking of a Tattoo? What doctors want you to know before getting inked

immigration, moving abroad, foreign

Immigration changes in January 2026: Key updates from major destinations

 
What USCIS is doing with applications
 
Daud explained how the pause works in practice.
 
• USCIS will continue processing many cases, but will not approve or deny them
• Applications can remain pending indefinitely until USCIS leadership lifts the hold
• Past approvals dating back to January 20, 2021 may be re-reviewed
• Some applicants could be called for interviews years later
• Family-based cases are no longer broadly exempt, including spouses, parents and children 
 
What the pause does not mean
 
• Applications are not automatically denied
• The impact is not the same for every applicant
• USCIS does not have unlimited authority to delay cases without challenge
 
Why the government says the pause is needed
 
“USCIS remains dedicated to ensuring aliens from high-risk countries of concern who have entered the United States do not pose risks to national security or public safety,” said the agency in the memo, explaining the reason for the pause and expanded reviews.
 
“To faithfully uphold United States immigration law, the flow of aliens from countries with high overstay rates, significant fraud, or both must stop,” it said.
 
The memo lists limited exceptions, including athletes and support staff taking part in the World Cup and the Olympic Games. 
 
How the expansion came about
 
The administration first signalled a broader set of restrictions after the arrest of an Afghan national suspected in the shooting of two National Guard troops over the Thanksgiving weekend.
 
By the end of 2025, DHS had begun taking steps to pause and re-examine several legal migration routes. USCIS announced it would re-review the status of individuals admitted to the US as refugees during the Biden administration, reopening those cases.
 
The agency has also already put an indefinite pause on the processing of all asylum applications while it works through an existing backlog.
 
Is there any legal option for applicants?
 
Daud pointed to the possibility of a mandamus lawsuit in some cases.
 
“A mandamus lawsuit does not ask a judge to approve your case. It asks one question: USCIS, what exactly are you doing — and why is this taking so long?” she said.
 
“Mandamus is not automatic, not appropriate for every case, and timing matters. Whether it’s an option depends on the length of the delay, the urgency of the situation, and the specific facts of your case,” she added.

More From This Section

Germany

Indian workers in Germany earned 29% more than locals: Study explains why

Visa

Visa, passport fraud in India: Delhi Police arrest 130-plus agents in 2025

New York, USA

Why Trump's immigrant welfare list names Pak, China but not India: Decoded

amazon

Amazon allows H-1B employees stranded in India to work remotely till March

Green card

'Marriage alone won't get you a US Green Card,' says immigration lawyer

Topics : US immigration immigration BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 4:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDelhi Lok Adalat 2026 DateSamsung 130 inch Micro RGB TVUS Attacks Venezuela Imapact on MarketTrump Immigration Welfare ListPC Jeweller Share PriceAutism Myths and FactsModern Diagnostic IPOLIC Revival Campaign 2026
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon