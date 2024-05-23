Home / Companies / News / Page Industries Q4 earnings miss on high inventory costs, muted demand

Page Industries Q4 earnings miss on high inventory costs, muted demand

Soaring inventory costs hit Page Industries' bottom-line even as post-COVID demand for its innerwear and athleisure collections stayed steady

jockey page industries
Representational Image
Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 4:38 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Page Industries, which licenses Jockey International's products in India, reported smaller-than-expected profit and revenue on Thursday, hurt by high inventory costs and subdued demand.

The company, which manufactures and distributes innerwear, sportswear and athleisure for the brand, reported a profit of 1.08 billion rupees ($13 million) for the quarter ended March 31, falling short of analysts' estimates of 1.32 billion rupees, as per LSEG data.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Soaring inventory costs hit Page Industries' bottom-line even as post-COVID demand for its innerwear and athleisure collections stayed steady.

The company reported an inventory cost of 364.6 million rupees, compared to a negative 1.83 billion rupees in inventory value a year ago.

Its total expenses fell just 0.5%, while raw material costs fell 12.6%.

Persistent inflation has prompted consumers to switch to cheaper alternatives, denting the company's top-line as well.
 

The Bengaluru-based company, which also licenses the Speedo swimwear brand in India, reported a 3.2% rise in its revenue from operations to 9.95 billion rupees, but missed analysts' average estimates of 10.98 billion rupees, as per LSEG data.

"Despite a temporary boost during the festive season last quarter, the retail sector continued to face subdued demand in the fourth quarter," the company said in a statement.

It is also facing an increase in competitive intensity from both organised and unorganized sectors, it added.

However, the company said it expects a "significant" growth in the athleisure market over the next decade.

Peer Arvind Fashions reported a more than two-fold rise in profit on steady demand for its more diverse premium clothing portfolio that includes casual and formal wear.

Page Industries' stock has fallen 10.6% in the March quarter and is down 7.6% so far this year. It closed 2.1% lower after the results on Thursday.

 

 

Also Read

Demand pressures may hit near-term realisations of Page Industries

Muted demand, cautious outlook dampens Page Industires' turnaround hopes

Larry Page, Elon Musk on opposite sides in debate over risks of AI

Former radio jockey Baryl Vanneihsangi is Mizoram's youngest woman MLA

Q4 results today: BHEL, NMDC among 115 firms to release earnings on May 21

Cube Highways announces Rs 3.94 per unit dividend totaling Rs 508 cr for Q4

Sterlite Power gets stakeholders' nod to demerge transmission business

Goswami Infratech gets nod to delay payment due this month: Report

'Volkswagen in talks about passenger car production partnership in India'

Tesla breaks ground on Megapack energy storage battery factory in Shanghai

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Page IndustriesQ4 ResultsInnerwear industry

First Published: May 23 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story