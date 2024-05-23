Home / Companies / News / Sterlite Power gets stakeholders' nod to demerge transmission business

Sterlite Power gets stakeholders' nod to demerge transmission business

SPTL is a leading private sector power transmission infrastructure developer and GPS provider

Sterlite Power Transmission
Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 3:57 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sterlite Power Transmission Ltd (SPTL) on Thursday said it has received shareholders' nod to demerge its transmission business.

The demerged transmission infrastructure is to be housed under Sterlite Grid 5 Ltd, and the global products and specialised EPC services will continue to remain under SPTL to pursue independent growth strategies.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Sterlite Power receives stakeholders' approval for demerger of transmission business from SPTL. The vote on the demerger proposal received 100 per cent approval from secured creditors, 99.26 per cent approval from unsecured creditors, 99.99 per cent from equity shareholders present and voting, and 100 per cent by the non-fund-based lenders," the company said.
 

The simplified structure will allow each entity to attract capital pool tailored to its requirements. The transmission business can target long-term, patient investors seeking predictable cash flow, while SPTL, focusing on Global Products & Services (GPS) business, can attract capital seeking higher returns typically suited for pre-IPO or capital market investors.

This support from our stakeholders validates the strategic rationale behind the demerger. It is a significant milestone in our journey to create two future-ready businesses with distinct growth trajectories," Pratik Agarwal, Managing Director, SPTL said.

SPTL is a leading private sector power transmission infrastructure developer and GPS provider.

Also Read

Sterlite Power wins 8 GW green energy transmission project in Rajasthan

Sterlite Tech tumbles 7% on profit booking; Co raises Rs 1,000 cr via QIP

Sterlite Power appoints Reshu Madan as CEO Global Products and Services Biz

Sterlite Power, GIC to partner for developing power transmission projects

Sterlite Tech soars 9% on entering into strategic partnership with Lumos

Goswami Infratech gets nod to delay payment due this month: Report

'Volkswagen in talks about passenger car production partnership in India'

Tesla breaks ground on Megapack energy storage battery factory in Shanghai

Delhivery partners SUGAR Cosmetics for pan-India B2B logistic operations

Emcure, Gennova settle legal dispute with US-based HDT Bio, sign agreement

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Sterlite PowerPower Transmissionrenewable enrgy

First Published: May 23 2024 | 3:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story