Patanjali buys majority stake in Magma General Insurance for Rs 4,500 cr

Adar Poonawalla-owned Sanoti Properties on Thursday announced the stake sale of its subsidiary, Magma General Insurance, to Patanjali Ayurved and DS Group for Rs 4,500 crore, subject to regulatory approvals.

Magma General Insurance, with a presence across motor, health, property, and other commercial lines, reported a gross written premium (GWP) of Rs 3295 crore in FY24 and expects to close at Rs 3650 crore to Rs 3700 crore in FY25. Sanoti Properties held 72.5 per cent stake in the insurer as on November, 2024.

Sanoti is jointly held by Adar Poonawalla and Rising Sun Holdings Private Limited. Other selling entities include Celica Developers and Jaguar Advisory Services.

Patanjali Ayurved Limited (PAL), established in 2006, is a manufacturer and marketer of herbal, nature-based products, medicines, and other FMCG products.

Speaking on foraying into the insurance sector, a spokesperson for Patanjali Ayurved said, "The sector is undergoing exciting regulatory reforms with 100 per cent FDI opening up. Structurally, general insurance in India is significantly underpenetrated vis-à-vis developed countries, and Irdai's vision for ‘insurance for all by 2047’ could go a long way in plugging the gap."

The spokesperson added, "Magma General Insurance could benefit immensely from our ability to infuse growth capital and our huge distribution strength, including access to rural markets, as Patanjali Ayurved products are available at 2,00,000 counters, national-level chains including Reliance Retail, HyperCity, Star Bazaar, and 250 Patanjali Mega Stores."

Ambit Pvt Ltd acted as the exclusive financial advisor, while Khaitan & Co and Wadia Gandhy & Co acted as legal advisors to the selling shareholders.