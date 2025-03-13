Engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) plans a multi-fold increase in its data centre business, aiming to reach 150 megawatts (MW) by 2027. As this segment expands, L&T also plans to utilise its own land banks to set up data centres, said a senior executive on Thursday.
L&T remains open to joint ventures with foreign partners in this segment at a special purpose vehicle (SPV) level, said Seema Ambastha, chief executive officer, L&T Cloudfiniti (Data Centres business), on a media call.
At present, L&T has two operational data centres—Mumbai and Chennai—with a combined capacity of 32 MW. New centres in Bangalore, Panvel and Mahape in Navi Mumbai are under development, the executive added.
Reflecting on the potential for this business, Ambastha said, “From now until maybe 2035, there is going to be a movement from a current one gigawatt to five gigawatts, six gigawatts or even 10 gigawatts. So, there is a gap of nine gigawatts. Nine gigawatts is not small. Look at the amount of land you need.”
She added, “This is a great opportunity that I think L&T must leverage. Totally sovereign, made in India, we have very good quality capital, good parcels of land banks and engineering talent.” The executive noted L&T’s existing land banks in Chennai, Bangalore and Mahape in Navi Mumbai.
Ambastha also listed land available as part of L&T’s Hyderabad metro business as another option. “Hyderabad has a land bank from the metro business, and it is an excellent land bank with proximity to power thanks to the metro, access to stations and public transport. So, all these land banks are readily available.”
Commenting on the current rental rates for data centres in India, she added, “I do see rates coming down and stabilising between 60,000 and 70,000 dollars per kW.”
The senior executive also noted that the company is open to joint ventures in this business at an SPV level and is in discussions. “I would prefer to have JVs, which could be SPVs in themselves. It does not have to be a JV across L&T right now, but it could be an SPV. And we are quite open to that. I am already in discussions with some potential JV partners exploring whether they could enter India,” she noted.