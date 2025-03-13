Larsen & Toubro (L&T) plans a multi-fold increase in its data centre business, aiming to reach 150 megawatts (MW) by 2027. As this segment expands, L&T also plans to utilise its own land banks to set up data centres, said a senior executive on Thursday. Engineering conglomerateplans a multi-fold increase in its data centre business, aiming to reach 150 megawatts (MW) by 2027. As this segment expands, L&T also plans to utilise its own land banks to set up data centres, said a senior executive on Thursday.

L&T remains open to joint ventures with foreign partners in this segment at a special purpose vehicle (SPV) level, said Seema Ambastha, chief executive officer, L&T Cloudfiniti (Data Centres business), on a media call.

At present, L&T has two operational data centres—Mumbai and Chennai—with a combined capacity of 32 MW. New centres in Bangalore, Panvel and Mahape in Navi Mumbai are under development, the executive added.

Reflecting on the potential for this business, Ambastha said, “From now until maybe 2035, there is going to be a movement from a current one gigawatt to five gigawatts, six gigawatts or even 10 gigawatts. So, there is a gap of nine gigawatts. Nine gigawatts is not small. Look at the amount of land you need.” She added, “This is a great opportunity that I think L&T must leverage. Totally sovereign, made in India, we have very good quality capital, good parcels of land banks and engineering talent.” The executive noted L&T’s existing land banks in Chennai, Bangalore and Mahape in Navi Mumbai.