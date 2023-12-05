Home / Companies / News / Patanjali Foods aims to see Rs 1,000 crore sales from masala business

Patanjali Foods aims to see Rs 1,000 crore sales from masala business

During the investor day, Ramdev also said that he cannot comment on the merger, demerger or acquisitions the company plans to make in Patanjali Foods

Patanjali Ayurved
Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 9:36 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Patanjali Foods is aiming at sales of Rs 1,000 crore in the masala business as it is eying the category as the next area of growth.

Baba Ramdev, non-executive director at Patanjali Foods, said the company was looking to build the biscuits and edible oil business, which would not only drive growth but build good margins.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


It has taken on board former cricketer M S Dhoni as ambassador for its edible oil brand Mahakosh.

During the investor day, Ramdev said he could not comment on the merger, demerger or acquisition the company was planning.

“While we will enter the nutraceuticals business, we are still discussing the name under which we will launch our product, which also includes Nutrela,” said Ramdev.

In its investor presentation, the company said it had launched 22 products and 35 stock-keeping units in the nutraceuticals segment under the Nutrela brand.

He added Patanjali Foods’ top 10-20 brands would continue to grow and become even bigger over the next few years.

In the foods business, it has launched premium products which include a dry fruit range, millet-based cereals, and health cookies.

In its presentation the company pointed out it was increasing its reach through new channels, which include modern trade, e-commerce, quick-commerce, and direct-to-consumer, along with expanding its geographies in South India.

The company listed six areas of focus including increasing its share in the food and fast-moving consumer goods business, responding to evolving markets with swift product launches, reorienting marketing and branding activities, an omnichannel expansion in distribution, a premiumisation drive across businesses, and continued growth in oil palm business.

In the first half this financial year, the company expects 28 per cent of its revenue to come from its food business. It was 20 per cent in FY23. Also, its dependence on edible oils came down to 72 per cent from 80 per cent last financial year.

Also Read

Patanjali OFS retail portion sees strong demand from retail investors

Patanjali Foods' promoters plan to offload up to 9% stake through OFS

Patanjali Foods freezes at 5% lower limit as promoters pare stake via OFS

Patanjali Foods Q2 results: 126% jump in net profit, revenue drops 8%

Patanjali Foods' OFS oversubscribed 1.8x; firm rules out greenshoe option

SenseAI Ventures rolls out Rs 200 crore fund to back AI startups

Adani Green Energy raises $1.36 billion in latest project finance round

Is grounded airline Go First even capable of doing test flight, asks lessor

SBI to acquire another 20% stake in SBI Pension Funds for Rs 229.52 crore

FedEx Express sets up tech hub in Hyderabad, invests $100 mn in facility

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Patanjalifood retailersIndian companiesInvestments in IndiaBaba Ramdev

First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 8:23 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story