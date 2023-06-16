ITC considers 'alternative' structure for its hospitality business

A report from Japanese broking firm Nomura said that divestment of hotels business was on the cards and ITC was evaluating various alternative structures, such as REIT, joint venture, etc, to ensure that it was cost and tax-effective. The report mentioned that the takeaways were from meetings with the ITC management at Nomura’s conference in Singapore.

Conglomerate ITC may be evaluating real estate investment trust (REIT) as an ‘alternative’ structure, among other options, for its hospitality business as it continues to explore ways to enhance value for stakeholders.