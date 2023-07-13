Home / Companies / News / Patanjali Foods' OFS oversubscribed 1.8x; firm rules out greenshoe option

Patanjali Foods' OFS oversubscribed 1.8x; firm rules out greenshoe option

"We wish to intimate the exchanges of our intention not to exercise the oversubscription option." Patanjali Foods said

BS Reporter Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2023 | 10:28 PM IST
Patanjali Foods’ offer for sale (OFS) saw more bids than shares on offer on Thursday with institutional investors placing bids for 45.63 million shares as against a total of 32.6-million shares put on the block. 

The base issue size was of 25.34 million shares, and the firm had said it will retain another 7.24 additional bids in case of oversubscription. However, the firm announced it will not exercise the greenshoe option. 

“We wish to intimate the exchanges of our intention not to exercise the oversubscription option.” Patanjali Foods said.


Topics :PatanjaliOFS norms

First Published: Jul 13 2023 | 10:28 PM IST

