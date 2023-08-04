Home / Companies / News / Patent infringement case: SC gives 3 weeks to Oppo to comply with HC order

Patent infringement case: SC gives 3 weeks to Oppo to comply with HC order

The Supreme Court refused to interfere with the Delhi HC judgment that had directed Oppo to deposit 23 per cent of its India sales

BS Web Team New Delhi
Nokia had claimed that Oppo sold 77 million devices incorporating its patented technology

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2023 | 1:18 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

In the patent infringement case between Oppo and Nokia, the Supreme Court on Friday refused to interfere with the Delhi High Court's judgment that had directed Oppo to deposit 23 per cent of its India sales to Nokia.

The SC said that there was no justification for intervening at this stage.

The court further gave Oppo three weeks to comply with the Delhi HC's order to deposit the specified amount to Nokia from its India sales.

The Delhi HC, in its order on July 3, took into account Oppo's status as an ex-licensee, its admission to using Nokia's patents, its willingness to renew the 2018 agreement, its request to a court in China to ascertain a fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory (FRAND) rate, as well as the company's financial standing.

The dispute between the two companies started when Nokia moved the Delhi HC, alleging that Oppo had continued to use its patented technology after the expiration of a three-year licence agreement in 2021.

Nokia had claimed that Oppo sold 77 million devices incorporating its patented technology post the licence agreement's expiry.

In response, Oppo challenged the Delhi HC's order in the Supreme Court.

The company said that two of the three patents claimed by Nokia had been rejected in other jurisdictions. It further stated that it had already furnished a bank guarantee exceeding the claimed amount, which shows the company's willingness to address the issue.

Nokia countered Oppo's arguments by stating that Oppo's significant hardware production was based on Nokia's technology.

It further said that Oppo is currently under scrutiny from income tax authorities and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

Also Read

OPPO Reno10 Pro Plus, Reno 10 Pro 5G smartphones go on sale: Details here

OPPO Enco Air3 Pro review: Premium features and expansive sound on budget

OPPO announces offers on Reno8 T 5G phone, Enco Air3 earbuds: Details here

OPPO Reno10 Pro Plus 5G review: An imaging-centric phone full of surprises

OPPO launches Reno 10 5G smartphone at Rs 32,999; sale starts from July 27

I-T dept conducts searches across several premises of Kalpataru group

Meta's AudioCraft will allow users to generate music from text

Qualcomm announces appointment of Savi Soin as president of India division

Tata Consumer, ITC among companies looking to buy into Organic India

Fintech firm Paytm's average monthly users increase by 19% to 9.3 crore

Topics :NokiaOppo IndiaSupreme CourtDelhi High Court

First Published: Aug 04 2023 | 1:18 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Tata Consumer, ITC among companies looking to buy into Organic India

Fintech firm Paytm's average monthly users increase by 19% to 9.3 crore

India News

Rajnath to present military inter-services organisations bill in Lok Sabha

Uttarakhand: 12 missing after flashfloods wash away shops near Gaurikund

Technology

Apple hits record iPhone sales mark in India despite global slowdown

What are room-temperature superconductors and what's the LK-99 controversy?

Economy News

Minister, Opposition spar after Data Bill classified as 'financial Bill'

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story