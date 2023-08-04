Home / Companies / News / Qualcomm announces appointment of Savi Soin as president of India division

Qualcomm announces appointment of Savi Soin as president of India division

Soin's appointment will be effective immediately and he will be reporting directly to Jim Cathey, Chief Commercial Officer, Qualcomm Technologies

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2023 | 12:23 PM IST
Qualcomm, the largest maker of smartphone processors, on Friday announced the appointment of Savi Soin as president of Qualcomm India, to steer and lead the company's strategy for the Indian market.

Rajen Vagadia, Qualcomm India president for the last five years, will relocate to Qualcomm headquarters in San Diego and transition to a new role as a Vice President to lead Global Distribution and Global Carrier Strategy.

Soin's appointment will be effective immediately and he will be reporting directly to Jim Cathey, Chief Commercial Officer, Qualcomm Technologies.

"Qualcomm Incorporated today announced the appointment of Savi Soin as senior vice president and president of Qualcomm India," the statement said.

As President of Qualcomm India, Soin will lead Qualcomm's strategy in India by fostering relationships with industry partners and the government across mobile, automotive, semiconductor, industrial and IoT and communication infrastructure sectors, the company said.

Soin has been with Qualcomm for more than 20 years with the last 10 years as part of Qualcomm's senior leadership team. During his tenure, he has helped shape the strategic direction for the company in several leadership roles.

"India is a priority market for Qualcomm, and we remain committed to investing in it," Jim Cathey, the company's Chief Commercial Officer said.

First Published: Aug 04 2023 | 12:23 PM IST

