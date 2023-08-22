Pay by November-end or face action: Govt to ex-factory defaulters

Amid increasing complaints from consumers concerning the non-receipt of reimbursement for “off-board chargers,” the Centre has acted decisively against four defaulting Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) – Ola Electric, Ather Energy, TVS Motor, and Hero MotoCorp’s Vida. These companies have been ordered to pay a combined total of approximately Rs 278 crore to around 200,000 customers by the end of November.

“Official notices are being sent to the defaulter companies. We are asking them to return the money by the end of November or face punitive action,” a senior government official informed Business Standard.

The government's assertive move follows the discovery by the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) that only Rs 10 crore out of the total Rs 288 crore owed had been disbursed by the defaulting OEMs up until August 15.

This stern ultimatum highlights the government's determination to ensure compliance with subsidy norms and to safeguard consumer interests.

Should the OEMs fail to meet the November deadline, the government is ready to halt further disbursement of subsidies. Moreover, these manufacturers may face a ban on seeking incentives under the flagship electric vehicle promotion scheme, Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles (FAME-II), for the remaining term of the initiative. The FAME-II programme is scheduled to conclude in March 2024.

The initial report of default within the scheme was first reported by Business Standard on February 7, leading to heightened scrutiny on the matter. During the investigation into the default, the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) also suspended their subsidies in February.

In April, all four defaulting OEMs acknowledged their wrongdoing and committed to reimbursing consumers for the cost of “off-board chargers” that the consumers had paid for. They also incorporated the charger costs into the ex-factory price.

Following this development, the government decided to release the suspended subsidy of approximately Rs 800 crore from the withheld pool of around Rs 1,110 crore.

The remaining sum of approximately Rs 300 crore is set to be released to the defaulting companies once they provide the necessary details of the reimbursement.

In the four months since the defaulting OEMs committed to reimbursing customers, government data shows that Ola Electric has only refunded Rs 4.25 crore of its Rs 130 crore refund dues, while Ather Energy has returned Rs 3.97 crore from its Rs 140 crore owed to customers. Besides customer reimbursements, Ather Energy also owes Rs 17 crore to the government for software upgrades.

TVS Motor has disbursed Rs 65 lakh of its Rs 15 crore due, and Hero MotoCorp’s Vida has refunded Rs 1.64 crore from its dues of Rs 2 crore.

Though these companies have attributed the slow pace of refunds to the absence of customer bank account details, officials have dismissed this explanation. They assert that information about buyers and their contact numbers is available, and refunds can be processed promptly.

“Customers’ details are essential to get FAME claims. With this deadline, we are ensuring that customers get what is due to them,” emphasised another official.