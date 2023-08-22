US-based firm OnSolve launches new technology centre in Bengaluru

OnSolve, a US-based company specialising in critical physical threat mitigation, announced the inauguration of a new technology centre in Bengaluru on Tuesday as a part of its expansion plans. The company presently has around 120 employees in its Bengaluru centre and aims to increase its headcount in India by 50 per cent within the next year.

The Bengaluru technology centre's staff profile encompasses product operations teams that include artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning development, database management, technical support, and security operations.

The establishment of this technology centre aligns with OnSolve's growth and innovation strategies, reinforcing its commitment to the advancement of its AI-driven platform.

"Expanding our technological presence in India underscores our dedication to innovation and our commitment to resolving complex issues for our customers," said Mark Herrington, chief executive officer, OnSolve. "As we continue to focus on protecting communities and unlocking operational agility for organisations, the work of our team in this region will be pivotal in transforming how the world mitigates and responds to physical threats."

OnSolve is witnessing swift adoption of its threat mitigation solutions across vital industries such as healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, oil and gas, and government sectors, Herrington noted.

The company selected Bengaluru for its technology centre due to the city's thriving technological ecosystem and pool of skilled talent. By establishing itself in Bengaluru, OnSolve intends to leverage the region's vast resources and local expertise to bolster the OnSolve Platform and fortify its competitive stance in the market.

"We are thrilled to extend our innovation endeavours to India and create advanced technological jobs in Bengaluru," remarked Ranjith Keloth, managing director, India, OnSolve. "There is immense potential within this dynamic technology ecosystem for OnSolve to further the OnSolve Platform. As we strive to keep OnSolve competitive, we are committed to nurturing a culture of innovation and enhancing the skills of the talent in this region."

Recently, the company launched Risk Insights, a solution that equips business leaders with historical physical threat data collected through AI, enabling them to make informed business decisions regarding potential risks.