Home / Companies / News / Paytm PB's MD, CEO Surinder Chawla resigns on account of personal reasons

Paytm PB's MD, CEO Surinder Chawla resigns on account of personal reasons

Chawla's resignation comes amidst Paytm Payments Bank facing prohibitory action from banking regulator RBI

Chawla joined PPBL in January last year. Photo: Reuters
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 5:33 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Beleaguered Paytm Payments Bank's managing director and CEO Surinder Chawla has resigned from the company, a regulatory filing said on Tuesday.

Chawla's resignation comes amidst Paytm Payments Bank facing prohibitory action from banking regulator RBI.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Surinder Chawla, Managing Director and CEO of PPBL has tendered his resignation on April 8, 2024, on account of personal reasons and to explore better career prospects. He will be relieved from PPBL w.e.f. close of business hours on June 26, 2024, unless changed by mutual consent," One97 Communications, Paytm brand owner, said in a regulatory filing.

Chawla joined PPBL in January last year.

Also Read

Facing problems in closing your Paytm FASTag account? Here's how to do it

Shinjini Kumar resigned from PPBL board, attended 2 meets as special guest

Paytm's CEO says there would be no layoffs, working with RBI: Report

Paytm gets 5 handles to continue UPI transactions, existing one to continue

Paytm Payments Bank and RBI ban: What went wrong and the story so far

RBI launches manufacturing cos survey, a key input for policy formulation

Swiggy gets another valuation hike to over $12.7 billion from Invesco

ICICI Lombard ties up with Policybazaar to offer insurance products

Lenders to invite bids for Hiranmaye Energy in the next few weeks

Ola cabs pulls the plug on international business amid 'rising competition'

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :PaytmCEOs

First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 5:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story